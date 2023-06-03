I’ve been seeing a man. Well, it’s more than seeing, but somehow the word dating doesn’t quite fit either. The official term is LAT — an acronym for people who are living apart together.
Almost every night we have dinner and watch TV together, but we still live in our separate homes. Well, condos — two floors apart — so in addition to this being a man I enjoy spending time with (and love), he’s also geographically desirable. Which becomes important when you’re in your 70s and 80s.
We’ve been LATs now for almost three years. A pandemic silver lining. In addition to our evenings, we spend most weekends together at his beach house.
We’ve also done some traveling with other couples which involved staying in hotel-suite type settings. So, when we set out on a two-week vacation together — just the two of us — renting a condo — I assumed there’d be no surprises.
Our early morning flight went smoothly with our only disagreement happening after our arrival — determining which shelter we should wait in for our rental-car shuttle. (His instincts were right.) Getting the rental car and finding our condo turned out to be surprisingly easy and uneventful. After unpacking, we headed to the grocery store to stock-up for the next two-weeks.
After being together for almost three years, I thought we’d cleared every hurdle. In fact, the last hurdle was so far behind us, I’d stopped watching out for them. So, I wasn’t prepared (and even thrown a little off balance) to discover yet another hurdle — grocery shopping. I guess couples who live together figure this out early on in their relationship. But shopping (together) for groceries was something new for us.
Our first (small) skirmish happened before we even entered the store — the shopping cart. Who was going to fetch it? Which flowed right into the next issue. Who would push it? I know this sounds childish, but we’re both accustomed to having total cart-control. We’d barely made it inside the front door — each a little huffy but relenting, “Okay, you push it.” “No, you push it.” Then walking off in different directions — completely deserting the empty cart.
I think I should disclose we’re in Hawaii. And, even though the storefront sign advertised this as a ‘Super Store,’ when I stepped inside, I immediately thought “Gilligan’s Island.” If Gilligan’s Island had a grocery store it would look just like this. It’s unmistakably tropical and every imaginable item one could possibly need or want while in Hawaii was haphazardly displayed throughout the store and overflowing into the uncomfortably narrow, cramped aisles.
Once the cart-pusher had been determined, we set out to get the items on our list. And this is when we ran smack into the hurdle. I guess we all have our own grocery-shopping style and my fellow LAT and mine are polar opposites — and we’ve been doing it ‘our own way’ (the right way) for many years.
He starts by leisurely strolling the perimeter of the entire store before going methodically up and down each interior aisle — keeping his cart with him at all times. He likes to ponder every option before deciding which item to purchase and is always looking for anything else (not on the list) he may want. No need to rush — just take your sweet time.
I tend to ditch my cart (especially in stores with crammed, narrow aisles full of customers like this one) and quickly dart up and down each aisle gathering as much as I can carry before returning to my parked cart which has been stashed in a quiet area. (I’ve been known to wander so far away from my cart that I can’t find it again, and have to start all over. Although I’m never certain if I’ve truly lost my cart or if another customer has mistakenly taken it or a well-meaning clerk has decided it was abandoned.) My grocery-shopping goal (always) is to get in and out as fast as possible.
It didn’t take long for the leisurely stroll (with the cart) and the quick darting about (without the cart) strategies to collide, and there was no way we were going to clear that hurdle — not on this trip, anyway. Plus, the stress level was intensified being in this claustrophobic store neither of us were familiar with.
We managed to get the shopping done, but not without some prickly remarks, “Where’s the cart?” “Where have you been?” “Oh my God, just pick one!” (I didn’t really say that last one out loud, but in my head, I was silently screaming it.)
After loading-up the groceries, we got in the car. Total silence. Each of us expecting an explanation or an apology. Finally, I said, “I’m sorry if my behavior in the store upset you.” That was the closest I was willing to go towards an explanation or an apology. My fellow LAT said, “If you’re going to write about this, I’d like to get a word in.”
I am (writing about it).
He’s not (getting a word in).
