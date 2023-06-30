Close To Home
The Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation has hired a third-party consulting group to conduct a feasibility study to gauge community stakeholders on their level of support for a new stand-alone Hospice House in Gillette.

The answer to whether Gillette and Campbell County still have the desire and support for an inpatient Hospice House may soon be answered.

