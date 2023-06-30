The answer to whether Gillette and Campbell County still have the desire and support for an inpatient Hospice House may soon be answered.
The Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation is launching a feasibility study in July to gauge support from a variety of community stakeholders for a new stand-alone Hospice House in Gillette, said Nachelle McGrath, NEW Health Foundation community director.
Third-party Incite! Consulting Group will conduct the study by gauging stakeholders who have had varying levels of engagement with the foundation and health care in the community, McGrath said, and will not include any members of the foundation board.
The results are expected sometime in August.
“This study is completely unbiased, we are talking to a pretty large pool of people in our community who have had a lot of involvement, some involvement and no involvement,” McGrath said.
Some of the stakeholders invited to participate include Campbell County Health employees and leadership, she said.
The Close to Home Hospice and Hospitality House was built and opened in 2010 as a partnership between CCH, the foundation and community members. But when CCH ceased inpatient services at the Hospice House in September 2020, friction between the two sides over the future of the building and inpatient hospice care evolved into a legal dispute.
The foundation and CCH agreed to sever ties in October 2021 but it wasn’t until October 2022 that the two sides officially reached a settlement.
CCH paid the foundation $3.5 million to buy-out the building, resolving the legal dispute and separating the two groups. The foundation announced at the time that its intention was to use the payout to open a new hospice facility in Gillette.
McGrath said “every penny” of that settlement amount has been saved and the foundation doesn’t intent to spend any of it until the study’s results are known.
“We would like to make sure that we are doing what the community overall would like us to do with their investments,” she said. “When we settled with the hospital, obviously we don’t feel like that was our money, and it’s in the best interest of the foundation to support the community and their investments. That money has been tucked away.”
Although the Hospice House cost $7 million when it was built more than a decade ago, if a new hospice facility was built, it could be smaller. The Close to Home building has three sections: the inpatient hospice floor, a hotel-like hospitality wing and a lower level from which CCH runs its home hospice services.
If the study shows enough support for a stand-alone Hospice House, it would likely be a “modest facility with a strong business plan that can provide exceptional care,” McGrath said.
“I think our focus is to have a very positively ran unbiased study,” she added. “If we get the results of this study and the community doesn’t support a Hospice House, then we know, we’ve been able to gauge their opinions and we get to go back to the drawing board.”
