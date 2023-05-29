Birds

Chad Eagleton has raised or rescued 29 Budgerigar Parakeets which he has begun adopting out to fund private educational grants for people wishing to pursue a mental health care career. Here he stands in front of his homemade atrium.

POWELL — Chad Eagleton said he has always enjoyed caring for animals. On this particular day, dogs play outside, fish swim in tanks throughout the house and Eagleton sits in his den where 29 Budgerigar Parakeets dart back and forth in a homemade atrium in the corner of the room.

This story was published on May 25, 2023.

