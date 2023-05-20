Lakeview archaeological site teaches dig techniques, curriculum

The field behind the school looked like a graveyard.
Mounds of fresh dirt laid side by side and across from each other, about the same length of a human body. About a ton of dirt was piled on the fresh sites and it was a fact that bones were buried shallowly underneath.
Instead of sadness or horror, the sixth graders who stood to the side of the dirt piles looked at each other in excitement. Eyes gleamed and hands wriggled as the young grave diggers listened to the instructions they’d need for success.
“Without further ado, carefully, let’s have some fun,” said Principal Dale Petersen. “Let’s start excavating some bones.”
With that, all of Lakeview Elementary School’s sixth grade students jumped into action. Each student picked a station — digging, brushing, the “bucket brigade,” sifting or cleaning the bones — he or she would man for the next 5-10 minutes before rotating to something new.
It was an archaeological dig site filled with bones curated by Petersen throughout the years, as well as donations from others. The animal bones were buried beneath the surface of the dirt — even a millions of years old turtle shell had found a home. It was the children’s duty to carefully excavate the bones, while also accounting for the difficult tasks archaeologists deal with when digging at a novel site.
The students took stock of just where bones were found and the children in grades junior kindergarten though fifth mingled around the site, learning from their elders and making their own connections while shaking, holding and wiggling different fossils.
The task at hand
As one can expect, the young diggers’ first few minutes were filled with the quick spading of dirt and pulling out of bones. The excitement spurred them into action but soon some were called to a halt.
“I think we had one group pull out three bones in five minutes,” Petersen said. “That’s not how we work it. It should be finding one bone at a time, keeping all of the dirt level on the site.”
Petersen previously ran the event when he worked in Moorcroft. He wanted to bring it to Gillette when he started in Campbell County eight years ago, but hadn’t until this year.
Petersen wanted to make sure it happened before he retired at the end of the year because in the past, students loved the mix between play and learning. He’d worked with others to set up the sites the night before.
“I said, ‘It’s my last year, we’re going to get it done,’” he said.
Students and teachers commended the joint effort between Petersen and staff, as students relished the sunshine and joy of discovering something new on their own.
“Oh man, I love it. I could play in dirt all day long,” said Jackson Leisy, 12.
About 45 minutes into the dig, Jackson had worked nearly every position on site. He’d dug, sifted, sprayed and scurried, going back and forth to empty buckets of excavated dirt.
With all of the experience he’d had that day, he was considering being an archaeologist at some point in his future.
“I could do it,” he said. “I kind of want to be a coder when I grow up because that’s just better for me but I think I would do this too.”
Across the board, favorite job positions varied. Some liked carefully brushing the bones clean of dirt, while others preferred carrying the buckets to and from sites.
Kolbie Slocum, 11, favored spraying the bones down with an air compressor to the bucket trips he was in the middle of making for obvious reasons.
“Well you know, there’s air and dirt,” he said. “You put the air on the dirt and poof, dirt goes flying everywhere.”
Meanwhile, Bella Lamascolo was working on her artistic expertise.
She was in charge of drawing the bones where they were found in the dirt. In the past, Petersen said the site also included GPS coordinates for students to use and exercise learning. Bella was discovering that there’s a science to drawing the bones proportionally to the site.
She and the group were also trying to figure out the different types of bones found.
“This here is a skull,” Kathrine Erickson said, holding up said skull. “Other bones, some were really small, we thought they may be vertebrae.”
While the sixth graders were charged with digging up the bones, all younger grades at the school were able to travel around to the already excavated bones and test them out.
Hands-on learning
Elijah Ammon, a junior kindergartner, fully grasped a long bone and shook it up and down. The bone that stood nearly as tall as him was soon traded out for a skull, while instructors and sixth graders explained what was what.
Elijah listened with one ear as he happily tested the security of the teeth in a jawbone with his fingers before being gently stopped with a “no twisting.”
The hands-on portion of the look-around was something Julie Blazek, kindergarten teacher, said was important, especially for the little ones.
“They’re very excited,” she said of her class. “It’s not too hot, not too cold. It’s cool they get to touch (the bones) because that’s huge with kindergarten. It’s hard for them to differentiate between real and not real, so that’s been pretty cool for them to actually be able to touch them.”
Kindergartner Bayleigh Richter was diving into that reality as she moved from table to table and bone to bone.
“They kind of feel weird,” she said. “They kind of feel like really dried out jelly or something. Very dry. Like super dry.”
She and her friends were surprised by the weight of the bones, much lighter than they anticipated, as well as how dirty they were. It was something they’d only know by experiencing and being at a fresh dig site mixed with learning and fun.
The dig also included necessities for avid diggers and brushers: Snacks and a water break. As the sun continued to shine and more bones were discovered, sweat and dirty hands were prevalent as the students focused on the task at hand.
It was a task that integrated art, history, science and hard work while satisfying curiosities all in one.
