 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lakeview archaeological site teaches dig techniques, curriculum

Lakeview Archeology
Buy Now

Students dig for animal bones Tuesday during a day of archeology at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The field behind the school looked like a graveyard.

Lakeview Archeology
Buy Now

Students look over tables of animal bones Tuesday during a day of archeology at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The lesson also included mock dig sites with bones hidden in them that sixth graders worked to excavate.
Lakeview Archeology
Buy Now

Principal Dale Petersen talks about a bone as a student holds up a bovine spine for others to see Tuesday during a day of archeology at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The lesson also included mock dig sites with bones hidden in them that sixth graders worked to excavate.
Lakeview Archeology
Buy Now

Students look over tables of animal bones Tuesday during a day of archeology at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The lesson also included mock dig sites with bones hidden in them that sixth graders worked to excavate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.