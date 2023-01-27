Elliott Erickson, 8, takes a break from handing out business cards to watch corn pop at the Cake Pop Kitchen/Bubbly Bins booth during the 36th annual Charity Chili Cook-Off at the Wyoming Center in Gillette last week.
Last week’s Charity Chili Cook-Off competition brought the heat — not only to the chili-eaters testing the tantalizing flavors but also the amount of money raised for the YES House Foundation and Council of Community Services.
The two organizations brought in about $20,000 the night of Saturday’s competition through ticket sales, merchandise and beer tickets, said Mary Melaragno, executive director of the YES House Foundation. Another $30,000 was raised by sponsors and teams who competed in the event, totaling about $50,000.
