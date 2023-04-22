Some Gillette and Wright students earned top marks in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 7756 art competitions this spring.
Competitions were split up by grade level.
The Patriotic Art Contest winners are:
Grades 9-12 2-D art:
First place: McKyla Strong, Hulett High School
Second place: Briana Meza, Wright Junior-Senior High School
Third Place: Rachel Merwin, Hulett
Grades 9-12 3-D art:
First place: Delainie Munch, Hulett
Second place: Keegan Gantz, Hulett
The auxiliary began the contest in 1979 to recognize artists and encourage youth patriotism. About 4,000 students compete each year and nearly $185,000 is given to scholarships across the local, state and national levels.
The Illustrating America Art Contest winners are:
Grades 6-8
First place: Alecxander Teem, WJSHS
Grades K-2
First place: Gunner O’Rourke, a second grader at Paintbrush Elementary
Second Place: Arden O’Rourke, a first grader at Paintbrush
The illustrating America contest began to encourage younger students in expressing their patriotism through art. There are monetary awards at the local, state and national level.
All students will receive certificates, pins and their awarded money at school awards assemblies.
Casino Night brings in $166K for college foundation
The Gillette College Foundation raised about $166,000 at its Viva Las Vegas Casino Night last Saturday.
Heidi Gross, foundation executive director, said the event had about 450 guests. After tallying the numbers, she found the casino night raised about $45,000 more than last year’s Wild West Casino Night.
“We’re really pleased with the event and it’s just getting better and better every year,” Gross said.
At the casino night, the foundation also awards community members and businesses for their work in furthering the mission of Gillette College.
First National Bank was chosen for the corporate builder of the year, while Bruce and Jillian Haight were recognized as individual builders of the year. Gillette College Advisory Board member Jerry Tystad received the 2023 spirit of the college award.
Local earns honorable mention for state writing award
Kathleen Smith, of Gillette, was one of three women writers who received honorable mention for the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award. The award is given out by the Wyoming Arts Council to the best writing informed by a relationship with the natural world, according to a council news release.
India Hayford won the award with her piece titled “Stone and Other Stories.” Mills, Pamela Galbreath and Callie Plaxco, of Laramie, all received honorable mention awards. This year’s juror was Laura Pritchett.
The council awarded the Neltje Blanchan award alongside the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award that is given to the best writing by a woman writer. Both are meant to bring attention to Wyoming writers who haven’t yet received wide recognition for their work.
Smith has previously been published in an anthology and WyoPoetry chapbook.
Happy Girls distribute pencils to teachers
The local chapter of Happy Girls Don’t Do That gave out more than 1,000 pencils with handwritten messages to all of the elementary schools in the school district, said Malinda Perry, group organizer.
She said the pencils were given to promote National Teacher Appreciation Week.
The chapter meets at 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Campbell County Boys and Girls Club. For more information, call Perry at 307-689-8505.
