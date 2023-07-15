Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, recently released students named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students earned a 4.0 GPA, while competing a full-time course load.
Gillette students named to the list are:
Sydney Hunter, Scott O’Dell, Andrea Pearson and Jaden Earle. Tia Cranston, of Moorcroft, and Wyatt Real and Joslyn Strohschein, of Wright, also were named to the list.
McKenzie Kannapel, of Gillette, was recently named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas. Kannapel earned a 3.5 GPA or better and is a senior interdisciplinary studies major.
The University of Wyoming recently released students named to the 2023 spring semester honor rolls.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students earned a 4.0 GPA while taking a full-time course load.
Gillette students are: Katie Lee Acord, Ryan K. Baker, Alexis J. Bryan, Tasha Ariel Carnahan, Bailey Elizabeth Carpenter, Brendan Cates, Davis J. Cathey, Matthew J. Cathey, Sean M. Clark, Dillon M. Cole, Sarah E. Cole, Lauryn N. Collins, Grace McKenna Cryder, Aliceon Daly, Morgan J. Doherty, Gabrielle P. Drube, Maria E. Farnum, Christopher B. Hawley, Reis A. Iken, Paige Violet Jaramillo, Jaclyn I. Jurewicz, Alisha Khan, Jordan James Klaassen, Lauren A. Lacey, Ryan Larsen, Luke D. Lass, Eva M. Macias, Jasmin Terra Mahoney, Steven Robert Mansheim, Daniel Marasco, Oscar Martinez, Isaac W. Mason, Hannah M. Menefee, Zachary C. Milliron, Luis F. Molina, Kelcey A. Moon, Sebastian Patrick Mooney, Rylan E. O’Bryan, Risa A. Pilon, Cierra Nicole Roberts, Nayeli A. Robles, Jon Joesph Rychecky, Cody Shrum, Sydney Solem, Cole MIchael Swisher, Tessa Anne Trouchon, Lindsy J. Turgeon, Taegan Danae Wandler, Ramsey Wendt, Ethen J. Wolf, Brooke Katherine Zipperian and Adam Paul Zuck. Brandi J. Fuller and Cody D. Thompson, of Wright, also were named to the list.
To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.4 GPA or better while enrolled full-time. Freshman must earn a 3.25 GPA or better.
Gillette students are: Joseph Acosta, Lainee Allison, Amber E. Austin, Brianna A. Bonefield, Harley Deen Buffington, Journy Jady Clawson, Kaitlyn Collins, Chantel Cunningham, Brandon Ray Dearing, Jayce M. DeLancey, Emanuel Manny Diaz, Hannah Durgin, Tiffany Paige Edmonds, Lucas J. Edwards, Zane G. Eliason, Weylan Fluharty, Erin Fulton, Jaidyn Groombridge, Keeley G. Hagen, Delaney R. Hallcroft, Thristen Rae Haloman, Kate A. Hladky, Donovan P. Hoffman, Marshall K. Holte, Shay L. Hough, Jeric J. Igo, Kolter Jon Izatt, Kimberlee J. Jardee, Brenna Rae Jones, Joshua P. Kennedy, Saad Khan, Jett Dillon Kline, Derek E. Larsen, Kindee L. Lewis, Caleb Nelson Lindberg, Garrett Davidson Lynde, Kannon M. Manke, Zachary T. Mansheim, Cristian Martinez, Matthew Gregory McGee, Andon A. Mefford, Mason R. Miller, Gabriel A. Molina, Laura Rose Murphy, Makayla M. Orr, Feinyx Paul, Colton J. Randall, Rachel Rasse, Faith Rock, Camden Melvin Schlekeway, Evan G. Schliske, Tyler J. Schroyer, Morgan Shea Shannon, Kaden Shelledy, Saber Michael Smith, Seth I. Stevens, Terren G. Swartz, Shelby M. Tarter, Spencer David Theis, Abby R. Winter and Gerrit F. Worthington. Rilee Hauber, Dakota L. Jones, Hailey Jones, Ethan J. Marshall, Coy J. Morris and Rylee Rech, of Rozet, and Tyler T. Thompson, of Wright, also were named to the list.
The Provost’s Honor Roll honors students who complete more than a half-time course load but less than full-time with a 3.5 GPA or better.
Gillette students are: Ethan Dutcher, Brianna C. Geertson, Nathan Gillespie, Shannon Nicole Ireland, Ashley Marie Isum, Lance R. Johnsen, Fiza Khan, Bethany Ann Kindsvogel, Sarah Jocelyn MacIlravie-Canas, Meg L. McPadden, Christina Marie Rozier, Brooke Springer, Ashlee Stalcup, Ethan R. Stovall, Jessica Rae Stricker, Madison Strohschein, Rhonda Thacker and Elizabeth M. Wood. Cara Cundall-Binder and Sydney Widman, of Rozet, and Deborah Renee Cobb, Jordan B. Hanson, Rikki Roby and Kindall Seamands, of Wright, also were named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.