Saber Smith, a 2020 graduate from Thunder Basin High School, was recently elected as president of the student government body at the University of Wyoming.
Smith said his journey in student government began when he was a junior at TBHS.
“I guess you could say I’ve been working my way up through government for a few years,” the rising UW senior said.
He was involved in speech and debate and tried out for student council as a junior where he found his love for civics. It was former instructor Brent Daly that got Smith’s wheels turning on the Associated Students of UW before he began his freshman year.
Now, Smith is headed into his fourth year in the business. His freshman year he was the presiding officer of the senate’s freshman orientation program before he moved on as a senator his sophomore year. His junior year, Smith was the chief of legislative affairs, working to keep track of agendas, minutes and bills being passed.
As president, he’s in charge of a more than $1 million budget and is the leader of the student-run government’s executive branch.
“It’s essentially like running a business,” he said, “and I like to think about it as a nonprofit business. We offer things like free legal services to students, more than $100,000 in scholarships and a lot of cool functions.”
Smith said he and vice president Jessica Petri, of Green River, ran on a platform based on student need. The two worked to get $12,000 approved for the food pantry on campus and another $10,000 in scholarships. Since his father is an art teacher, Smith said one of his passions is putting some of that art on display.
“I think it’s really cool to commission art from students who do the work,” he said.
In his new position, Smith works 30 hours a week in his office that sits in the basement of the student union. He is also the voice of the student body, working as an ex officio member of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, which Smith said is one of the more stressful parts of the job.
He said the only other ex officio members on the board are Gov. Mark Gordon and UW President Ed Seidel.
“I’m the only person at those meetings who speaks solely on behalf of the students,” Smith said. “The others are much older and haven’t been in college for awhile so it’s making sure I advocate for students in the best way I can. Putting in the time and being impactful.”
For Smith, it’s the ability to make a difference at the college and in other students’ lives that keeps him working in government. In the future, he plans on attending law school.
