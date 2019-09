Pipe dreaming: Career police officer marks 9/11 with bagpipes atop Devils Tower

Skirting the issue

While he has many stories from more than four decades as a law enforcement officer, Charles Martens said that being a bagpiper is what gains him the most notice.

Whether it’s at a highland festival somewhere, an official event or even a funeral, he never leaves without having been asked many times what he wears under his kilt.

“That’s actually a pretty cheeky question to ask, if you think about it,” said his wife, Arline.

Martens said definitely does not wear his kilt the “traditional” way, which is to be all natural underneath. As a police officer and often a official part of an event or ceremony, he said modesty has to be maintained.

“I definitely stay pretty covered up,” he said. “You definitely have to make sure you’re covered.”

But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun with the questions. Aside from some of the more racy answers, he said has a favorite response to “what’s worn under there?”

“Well, nothing’s worn,” he said. “It’s all in pretty good shape.”