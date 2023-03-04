Social studies teacher Becky Buell and student Emily Brandenberger walk a Hall of Heroes at Campbell County High School looking for Brandenberger’s research on one of hundreds of WWII veterans that received a medal of honor.
An ode to Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Johnson,as researched and written by student Isaiah Welch, hangs Wednesday in a Hall of Heroes created by social studies students at Campbell County High School in Gillette.
Social studies teacher Becky Buell and student Emily Brandenberger walk a Hall of Heroes at Campbell County High School looking for Brandenberger’s research on one of hundreds of WWII veterans that received a medal of honor.
An ode to Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Johnson,as researched and written by student Isaiah Welch, hangs Wednesday in a Hall of Heroes created by social studies students at Campbell County High School in Gillette.
Walking down the social studies hallway in Campbell County High School this week, students and visitors were surrounded by heroic stories of the past. The first of its kind, the Hall of Heroes commemorated World War II veterans who were awarded with a medal of honor.
A combined effort between social studies teachers Dusty DeBoer and Becky Buell, the hall showcased certificates created for the medal award winners by the juniors in this semester’s U.S. History classes. Every student drew a name and photo for a different veteran and none were duplicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.