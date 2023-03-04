Walking down the social studies hallway in Campbell County High School this week, students and visitors were surrounded by heroic stories of the past. The first of its kind, the Hall of Heroes commemorated World War II veterans who were awarded with a medal of honor.

A combined effort between social studies teachers Dusty DeBoer and Becky Buell, the hall showcased certificates created for the medal award winners by the juniors in this semester’s U.S. History classes. Every student drew a name and photo for a different veteran and none were duplicated.

