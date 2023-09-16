Paul and Peg Kelsay 60th Anniversary Paul and Peg Kelsay, both of Gillette, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 5, 1963 in Longmont, Colorado. They met while growing up in the small town of Yampa, Colorado. Paul is the owner and Peg is co-owner and secretary of Kelsay Services HVAC and Plumbing in Gillette. They have two children, Paula, of Colorado, and David, of Gillette, and nine grandchildren. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 4276 Gillette, 82717.

