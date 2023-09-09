Winter sports purists will declare that it is against the laws of nature to visit Aspen, Colorado, and not ski. I lived and worked in Aspen for six weeks and only “skied” on my last day, which turned out to be the last day I ever skied.
Our band, The Morning Reign, was booked to perform six nights a week at one of the premier winter resorts in America — the Cooperage Aspen Inn and Lounge. The nightclub was a hotspot for jetsetters who traveled from around the world to enjoy some of the finest slopes on the planet. Our lodging was in the VIP suite which, through a design flaw, sat directly above the club, making it unrentable for guests but perfect for our band of brothers. It featured a massive stone fireplace, bedrooms for everyone, and panoramic views from every window.
It was a dream gig, except that no one in the band was a skier.
Despite having our days free and access to free lift tickets, we chose to spend our off-hours writing, rehearsing and polishing our music. Our singular focus began to pay off as the number of Reign fans grew, including the ski crowd who down-hilled by day and partied by night. We got to know many unique personalities during our chats between sets: one standout was Ray, a senior legend with myriad tales of life in Aspen before it was a global destination.
Ray had moved to Aspen after his military service and quickly established a role as ski-instructor-to-the-stars. He boasted teaching sessions with entertainers, politicians and movie stars while, at the same time, building a reputation as one of the highest ranked amateurs in the sport. Over the years, he was instrumental in coaching several competitors to Olympic-level stature.
All things considered, it was a mystery to me why Ray was so committed to getting me on skis. He was tenacious in singing the praises of the sport and all its thrills. He did not mention the spills. Finally, on the last weekend before we would depart for rainy Seattle, I relented. He could barely contain his excitement.
“Outstanding!” he exclaimed at a volume heard by everyone in the club. “You won’t forget this, I promise.”
I had questions.
“What am I going to do about equipment, you know, like skis, and boots, and gloves and hopefully a crash helmet.”
Ray chuckled.
“Not to worry,” he said with confidence. “I’ve got plenty of gear, and I’ll be with you the whole way.”
World class instructor. World class setting. What could go wrong? We agreed to meet the next morning at the base of the “beginners hill” which I quickly learned was more commonly known as the “bunny run.” Even at an early hour (with which musicians are not familiar) I could tell through blurry eyes that the bunny run had a primary demographic: children 10 and under. Many of the youngsters sported top-of-the-line gear that might be expected at a top-of-the-line ski resort. They demonstrated with the ease they maneuvered the moving rope “lift” that they were hardly “bunnies.”
Ray’s equipment was my first cause for concern. I speculated that he may have once used the wooden skis, oversized boots and goofy goggles to teach a ‘50’s-era celebrity like Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall or Bugsy Siegel. He assured me that “skis are skis” and that he had used them successfully for decades before science and safety changed the game. I layered up with four pairs of socks and watched as Ray locked me down. It was time for my world class lesson.
While still at the base of the B-Run, I learned about such fundamentals as the “snowplow,” the “turn,” and the “falling down without snapping your leg.” These basics were apparently sufficient to justify my first downhill. Ray was by my side as I gripped the rope tow and ascended way farther up the mountain than I felt was necessary. We reached a spot that was tree-free and Ray did not hesitate: he turned me around, offered a few words of advice which I never heard, and I was launched.
I will admit that the snowplow worked briefly. As I picked up speed, my confidence turned to concern, then fear. By the time I had decided to take my chances and fall over, the staging area for the bunny run loomed straight ahead. I successfully fell and stopped myself, but not before I had plowed through the queue stanchions and the rope tow. Thankfully, no children were harmed in the debacle.
The lack of injuries freed up the kids to gather around me and laugh hysterically. It must have been a laughable scene: my legs and skis askew, wrapped in rope, unable to move until Ray and the ski patrol managed to extricate me. It was an hour before the bunny run was operational again.
One thing was obvious when I came into the club that night for our final set. Everybody knew. It was a dubious finish to what was otherwise a dream gig: playing music with my brothers in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.
These days I limit my recreation to activities involving sunshine, green grass and/or room service.
The snow can stay in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.