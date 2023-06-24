Campbell County native's artwork crosses country for local exhibit

The warped and scraggly tree stood squarely as the centerpiece inside the wooden frame.
The colorfully depicted bark and detailed limbs would never yield to the harsh weather Doug Dumbrill clearly pictures whenever he looks at the painting.
“I can’t tell you where exactly this is,” Dumbrill said, “but I can tell you the kind of day this is. The kind of day that makes the ranch look anything like that is 100-plus degrees, bright sunshine and completely still. Then, it will take on kind of that flavor.”
Once given the description, viewers can see the effervescent colors melding in the background. The shimmering waves are similar to what others can relate to seeing on a scorching summer day when heat waves radiate off of pavement.
Debbie McLeland has a similar instinctual reaction when she looks at another tree-themed painting hanging beside Dumbrill’s.
“I could take you to the place where that tree is on the ranch,” she told Dumbrill. “I think I could take you right to it.”
The two paintings bring the siblings back instantly to a specific place or time. It’s a phenomenon that art can capture in ways it’s hard to understand.
But for the two walking through the exhibit at the AVA Community Art Center Tuesday afternoon, the memories came one after another. Their understanding of the artwork comes from not only the fact that some pieces on display usually hang in their homes, but also, that the venue the artist used for his art is based on a place they know well: their family’s cabin.
John Dumbrill, the artist behind all of the works found on display this month, is uncle to the two locals. He grew up in Campbell County and went to schools throughout northeast Wyoming before graduating from Upton High School about 1950, McLeland said. John has since been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and lives with his son Daniel in California. He no longer paints, but for about 70 years, he passed on his talent and art to family members who live across the United States.
In the last year, the Dumbrill family has worked to pull together artwork John created to showcase and honor the talented artist. Anyone catching the last week of the exhibit will see pieces sent in from at least 10 families that span from California and Arizona to Virginia and Illinois.
“People think they don’t like art but this is a whole different experience,” McLeland said. “You come in here and of course you’ll like art.”
A unique style
Walking through the center’s doors, visitors are met with the earliest works Dumbrill could find. The two western-themed pieces are thought to have come about sometime in John’s high school career.
On the next wall, a cubist style is prominent. McLeland believes the pieces were created in class when John went to art school in New York after graduating from UW. At one point, John also enlisted in the military, which helped to pay for his schooling costs.
After art school, John seemed to come into his own style of artwork — something McLeland describes as a mix between realism and impressionism.
“You can tell it’s real places,” she said. “But it’s his own style.”
A binder near the art center’s counter also provides notes and landmarks the artist attaches to different pieces, linking some to areas around Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado, or California. Those checking out the artwork may also be surprised to know that John is colorblind and preferred using a color wheel because of the different ways he interpreted colors. The exhibit includes bright and mellow hues, depicting everything from rural vistas to railroads.
Dumbrill said that although John was known in the family as an artist, he taught for decades at Carey Junior High School in Cheyenne where at least one piece of the exhibit comes from.
The 15-foot long mural that John was commissioned to create at the school depicts his take on the history of the Native American people. It’s one of those pieces that, the more a person looks at it, the more they see.
“I always see something I never saw before every time I look at it,” McLeland said as she walked beside the mural.
To the side, John wrote a description in his own words about the mural that’s steeped in history. Other pieces in the museum also include notes or descriptions John passed along to his family about a specific piece.
And although Dumbrill said John loved the process of creating art and his vision, many pieces were likely lost to time at the bottom of a trash can.
“When he finished painting something it was over for him,” Dumbrill said. “He was all about it when he was painting it but once he was done he cared nothing for it.”
That’s part of the reason the paintings made their way across the nation. Dumbrill said that at one time or another, family members would tell John they’d love to have a painting. At that point, he’d invite whoever the family member was out in the garage where they could choose something from the scattered, covered pieces.
“I would pick a few pieces and then he’d go, ‘The rest of these are going to the dump,’” Dumbrill said.
It’s unknown if the paintings truly ended up in a heap of trash but both agreed that it would’ve been a sad fate for the creative works.
Putting it together
The creations that made it to the exhibit have been coming in for about a year.
“It took a long time just to get all the cats in this family, it’s like herding cats, on the same page,” McLeland said. “Some people didn’t know exactly what it would mean, if they’d get the paintings back, if we were trying to sell them.”
The two said that no family member wants to sell their paintings for one specific reason — John was very clear about never selling his work. He was morally against earning profit off of his paintings.
Now, the art is passed on throughout the family or to friends as far as the two know, at no cost.
McLeland said she and her mother would like if the exhibit were to go to the University of Wyoming since John graduated from the school with his bachelor’s and master’s degree, but so far, it’s unknown if that will happen. If they don’t hear anything by the end of the week, it’s a matter of packing up the frames and sending them back to their owners.
After that, the pieces may never end up in the same place again.
“Once we get it back to people, the chances of ever getting it together again are pretty slim,” McLeland said.
Until then, John’s artistic vision that he developed throughout nearly his entire life are still up for anyone to stop by and see. Although the wandering visitors may not be able to place themselves directly on the Dumbrill’s ranch, the art can speak to everyone in its own way through an artist that’s being shown to community members for the first, and possibly last, time.
