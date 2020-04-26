Three area youth are among those to earn scholarships from the True Companies.
Jordyn Diaz of Wright, Courtney Feehan of Pinehaven and Justyn-Devin Whisler of Moorcroft have won $2,000 scholarships, which can be used at an accredited four-year college or university or any accredited two-year college.
