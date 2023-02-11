Gillette students at the University of Wyoming earned degrees or certificates at the end of the fall semester.
They are: Kennedy Cortland Ayers, Bachelor of Science; Misti C. Braun, Master of Science; Ainsley M. Carson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Myia Meret Connely, Bachelor of Science; Audrey Page Dodson, Master of Science; David Harrison Holmes, Juris Doctor; Zachary J. Jewell, Bachelor of Science in Business; Dawson E. Miessler, Bachelor of Science in Business; Justice Blain Miller, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Jackson Pownall, Master of Arts; Anna Marie Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and William Yount, Master of Science and certificate.
