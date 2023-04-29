Eian Ashinhurst, a Meadowlark Elementary School student, recently won the city of Gillette’s National Electrical Safety Month drawing contest.
The 9-year-old’s power plant drawing incorporated the telltale smoke, towers and dozers found at local power plants. At first, Eian said he wasn’t sure what to draw but looking through some photos gave him inspiration.
“Drawing the outside of the plant was hard,” he said. “The pipes were very easy but the outside part … .”
Eian said he’s been drawing for years, transitioning from stick figures as a 3- or 4-year-old to now being able to draw faces and bodies. He’s also happy with his winning prize from the city, a sketchbook and drawing utensils like pencils and pens.
“I’ve already used half of the sketchbook,” he added.
During the month of May, the city of Gillette will display his artwork on their social media safety month ads. It also will be on Gillette Public Access Television channel 189 throughout the month.
Eian said that city electrical personnel came into the school and spoke about electrical safety before he began his drawing. One safety tidbit still sticks out in his mind.
“Stay away from those green boxes,” he said. “That’s for sure.”
Local alum and team place fourth in international competition
Brenna Jones, a Campbell County High School graduate, and her student team at the University of Wyoming finished fourth in an international competition that wrapped up this week.
Teams in the competition had to design zero-energy buildings. The UW team created a solar-powered home near Lander as part of the 2023 U.S. Department of Energy contest.
The team earned 796.85 points and placed fourth behind Ball State University (847.82), the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (846.45) and the University of British Columbia (824.28). The UW students beat out other teams including the University of Kansas and Texas A&M University, according to a university press release.
“What a successful project for UW. We’re thrilled to place so highly in an international competition. It’s a great credit to our hard-working, enthusiastic students, our outstanding faculty and a tremendous partnership with the builder,” says Anthony “Tony” Denzer, a professor and department head of UW’s Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management, in the press release. “Moreover, this was not a vanity project, but a real market-ready home with the goal of introducing the zero-energy concept to Wyoming homebuyers.”
Since the competition is over, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home and its 6-acre lot will be put on the market.
Local squadron top five in state for wreath giving
Powder River Composite Squadron WY069 ranked No. 5 in the state for wreaths sponsored as part of the Wreaths Across America program.
The local group ended the year with 578 wreaths sponsored, placing narrowly behind the fourth-place Laramie chapter that sponsored 586. The top three groups were Natrona County Republican Women (5,534), Laramie Peak VFW Auxiliary #3558 (1,516) and Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron (743).
Wyoming has 24 registered locations and honored 11,241 veterans’ graves in December.
Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve freedoms.
Anyone wanting to sponsor a wreath can contact Maj. Toni Brown at 660-8592. This year, Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.