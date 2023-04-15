If someone gave you $60, what would you do with it?
In early December, I picked up my mail and took a quick glance at an envelope. Noticing the familiar handwriting and return address, I knew it was from my friend Alison. She usually sends a Christmas card along with an invitation to their annual holiday party about this time. So, the envelope wasn’t unexpected, and I felt no urgency to open it. The envelope got tossed on a pile with other un-opened Christmas cards, to be enjoyed at a more leisurely time — when I wasn’t feeling overwhelmed trying to get my own Christmas cards in the mail.
A week probably went by before I thought about that envelope again. I have to admit, it was my concern of possibly missing their party that motivated me to take a moment and open it.
And, as sometimes happens, it wasn’t at all what I’d expected.
Enclosed was a hand-written card with a picture of a landscape-painting of the Southwest (nothing remotely Christmassy about it); three $20 bills (did Alison owe me $60 that I’d forgotten about?); a slip of paper with a typed message; and a blank, stamped postcard pre-addressed to Alison. Nothing in this envelope made any sense.
Instead of their annual family photo, the postcard had a picture of a library during Valentine’s Day with books wrapped in brown paper and signs encouraging borrowers to have a blind date with a book. This is something we did in the middle-school library where I worked, and Alison volunteered. That’s where I met Alison.
She would arrive dependably at 9 a.m. every Tuesday morning coming straight from Starbucks with two hot lattes — one for each of us. She continued volunteering years after her boys were no longer in middle school. She volunteered most of one summer helping me move and integrate two school libraries into one. She covered the library for me while I had chemo, and again when I took a family-leave after my husband died. Alison became a good friend.
After determining this envelope contained no party invitation, I began reading Alison’s hand-written card. It was a brief note to catch me up on her year. She had had Covid in the fall. Her mother, who suffered from dementia, had fallen in mid-November and passed away on Thanksgiving. She mentioned there’d be no Christmas card or party this year — she was taking a break. But she did want to get her 60th birthday greeting to me. “Her 60th birthday greeting to me?” I thought, “Well, that’s a twist.”
I started reading the typed slip of paper titled: Please help celebrate my 60th birthday. It began with a disclaimer — she was blatantly stealing this idea from a dear and wise friend (who she suspected had stolen it from someone else). And then she continued with a request: The enclosed $60 was to be given away, to anyone I chose — someone who least expected it — someone who really needed or deserved it. My birthday gift to her? To share with her my experience using the stamped, self-addressed postcard.
“Thank you for being part of my circle of family and friends. You have all made the last 60 years wonderful and together I hope we can share that with others.”
I put the type-written note down and immediately began thinking of the many ways I could give away her $60. It didn’t necessarily have to be to one person. I could give three people $20 or 12 people $5. I imagined myself walking down the street handing out money to random people, or maybe someone in line at the grocery store. Or ... I could send it to a charity, but which one?
There was something exhilarating about this opportunity, because before I made a decision, there were endless possibilities. I imagined giving $60 away again and again. Each time experiencing a sense of pleasure.
I recently asked Alison if we could get together. It’s easier for me now than for her. I’m retired. But after her boys went off to college, Alison went back to work.
I was curious how her birthday wish was turning out. How many postcards had been returned? Roughly half—although she knows some friends, like me, have given their money away, but not (yet) completed the postcard part of the assignment — the birthday gift to her part.
She let me read a few of the postcards she’s received back. Many friends had difficulty choosing how or to whom they would give the money. A few matched the donation with their own $60. Some gave it to a charitable organization, and others to individuals — a gardener, a security guard, a caregiver. It was a positive experience for everyone — bringing joy to the giver, and appreciation, relief and sometimes tears to the recipient.
My experience was much more than a postcard could hold. Over lunch, I shared my story with Alison.
After opening her envelope, and while still daydreaming about how I’d give $60 away, I opened the next envelope in my growing pile of unopened Christmas cards. It was from my neighbor of 25 years ago. Our annual Christmas letters are our only contact these days. I always look forward to reading about her family, especially the accomplishments of her daughter with Down Syndrome.
Katie has lived independently for 27 years and worked for Community Pathways for the past 12 years. Last year, her mother’s Christmas letter mentioned Katie was displaying some signs of dementia. This year’s letter confirmed it’s Alzheimer’s — which apparently people with Downs are prone to as they age.
Katie’s job with Community Pathways had to come to an end, but not without them “throwing her an ‘AMAZING’ retirement party.” The Christmas letter continued, “She is moving into a group home in two weeks. I am awake nights worrying that she will accept and like it.”
For years, these Christmas letters have included stories about Katie and PHAME Academy, Portland’s fine arts school for the developmentally disabled. Katie has enjoyed a long career of acting in PHAME productions. It’s expanded and enriched her life with art, community, purpose, dreams and joy.
So, I’m not surprised to see PHAME mentioned in this year’s Christmas letter. Katie’s alma mater is in a capital campaign to finance a building of their own, and her family has made a financial pledge to dedicate a classroom in Katie’s honor. In December, they were halfway to meeting their goal.
This was a sign.
No more daydreaming,
Someone had given me $60, and I knew exactly what I would do with it.
