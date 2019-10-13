Village of Hope

Elizabeth Lord of Gillette will make her fourth trip to Papau New Guinea to become the coordinator for the Kasen Village of Hope, a care and counseling center for victims of violence.

 Courtesy Illustration

A Gillette woman will be relocating to Papua New Guinea to serve as a missionary to help women who suffer from violence as a result of being accused of practicing witchcraft.

It will be Elizabeth Lord’s fourth trip to the country since 2007.

