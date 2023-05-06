Born in a sod hut, raised into fierce Congregationalism, expected to be ranch hand and lay preacher, my father seemingly had no choice but to face life with courage and determination. That he was also a fiercely devoted father was my constant experience of him up to his end.
My father’s stories of his growing up on a ranch in Montana are vivid in memory, like the tale of the cougar that leapt out of a tree under which my father was passing on horseback. The horse feinted just in time, and both rider and horse escaped unharmed. Bravery was a requirement of survival.
But the story that I asked to hear over and over again involved my father going out in a snowstorm to find a pregnant cow. Find her he did. She was calving in the snow. With his help, she successfully delivered. I can still conjure up the image of my father in that moment, the calf wrapped in a blanket and slung over his saddle, as his horse waded through the belly-deep snow, breaking a trail for the following cow back to the barn. It is an image that speaks of the compassion that rode side by side with my father’s sense of duty in the face of difficult odds.
Clearly raised to be a man of action, my father was also a man of the word, growing up in a household that revered learning. The Bible was the first book, and that he found himself as a teenager carrying its message to Native American peers is an example of the way action for him was a matter of principle.
His intellect drove him to the Great Falls library where he began to read widely. He soon moved beyond his beginnings, reading his way toward Reed College and its remarkable Humanities program. That led him to a lifetime in books, founding and running what became a global business selling scholarly books to libraries on four continents and, later, founding several publishing imprints.
When he was not working as a bookman, my father devoted himself to our family. His role as a parent was one of his greatest joys. Needless to say, books and reading and talking about books consumed much of my visual, aural, and internal landscape as a child. Story time before bed was a wonderful time in our day, “our” because my father seemed to love it as much as I did, maybe more. I can readily re-imagine those times, especially the story hours of summer, when evenings stretched late in the long light, keeping sleep at bay, and when enthusiasm kept my father reading.
While I was becoming friends with Christopher Robin and Roo, I was also learning what touched my father — as he laughed himself to tears over Pooh’s helpless bumbling and Eeyore’s hopeless pessimism. He read “The Wind in the Willows” over and over again to me. Why did my father cry when he read the chapter “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn?” I could not say I knew when I was seven, but after years of reading and re-reading the book and that chapter, I ultimately realized why and was caught by the throat myself by its meaning. I now believe it is as good as any church service my father ever attended in making the numinous world a reality in our lives. My father never tried to explain, he just read and wept, and read some more.
When his cardiologist told him that he had only six months to live as a result of his congestive heart failure, he took the decision I had come to expect of a man of his character. By the time he was under hospice care, I had picked up the drugs that he would need to take to end his own life. One morning the hospice workers said he had become too weak to swallow the necessary four ounces of fluid containing the drugs. He told me to go get four ounces of water. Then he sat up in his bed, took the glass I handed him, and drank it down, just to prove he could still do what he had set out to do.
Within hours, he had died — naturally, unafraid, asserting his will until he could no longer.
