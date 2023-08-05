Fast and crazy. I saw Scott across a crowded bar.
Slow and carefully. I met Craig through mutual friends.
Half-heartedly. James was good to me, but boring.
Certainly. I still can’t shake David after 33 years.
Silently. No one needs to know.
Like a friend. Like a master. Like a bad habit. Like a breath of fresh air.
1) It is not possible to love two people the same way.
Love is a unique reaction between each two beings who might find themselves in it. (Or three or four beings, I’m not judging.) Something happens when the eager baking soda hits the reticent vinegar, or when the virgin oil slips into the been-around-the-block water. As the sum of our broken parts meet the sum of another set of broken parts, it creates something exclusive and particular that leaves a mark. Stamps for infinite possible destinations on our soul’s passport.
It’s mixing colors. Your yellow and his blue become the same shade of green. Or maybe your beige just becomes her purple. Sometimes things turn out a gross brown. If you’re lucky, perhaps you create a new hue that wasn’t on either of your color wheels before.
Some people will tell you no color is original, that they can all be broken down to a hex or RGB code. All I need to know is that the same wall is different colors depending on where the sun is in the sky.
2) Sometimes love changes while you’re in it.
Some jeans look better after you’ve worn them awhile. Love can be like that. Some sweaters pill up after the first time you wear them. Love can be like that. Sometimes you must buy new shoes and run away.
Rivers can dry up. Rivers can flood. Avulsion is when rivers change their course.
Sparks can become embers. Sparks can become house fires. Smoke can get in your eyes.
3) Self-love is hard.
We might be hard-wired to need validation from others. Maybe it serves an evolutionary function? “If my pack approves of me, I will remain safe and part of my community.” That sounds like something that could be real, or at least it should be. It could be a premise for a movie in which scientists deter an alien threat to humanity by exploiting this weakness.
It’s easy to hate yourself. Humans are basic blobs of flesh who get the privilege of being aware of being basic blobs of flesh. We use mirrors, media, and arbitrary value systems. We try to make sense of everything that happens to us based on nothing other than what bobs around in our blobby, fleshy, little heads. If something bad happens, maybe we deserve it. Too many of those thoughts end up toppling us over in shame and fear.
Sometimes, deciding you are worthy and deserving of love is a harder thing to reason out than why you suck. Please keep trying. You’re worth it.
4) Sometimes the people you love won’t love you back.
That hurts. Always. Songs help. You’ll be OK. Don’t give up on love, it’s worth it.
5) Love can make you do stupid things.
Exhibit A: 98% of all second dates.
Exhibit B: Buying that body shop.
Exhibit C: Taking him back despite the magazine photograph proving he’s a liar.
Exhibit D: Pretending to like basketball.
Exhibit E: Fawning. Flirting. Flailing.
Exhibit F: Supportive undergarments. Waxing. Pantyhose.
6) Love is magic.
Practical magic that should be always kept in the house. Give it away. Take it in. There is always more. It is rare and precious.
Good for what ails you. Makes the good things better. Makes the hard things easier. Heals better than arnica. Reduces heartburn and relieves chest pressure. Helps you grow. Helps you breathe. Gives you hope. Gives you purpose. Gives you butterflies.
It makes sense and it doesn’t. It takes time and energy, and yet it’s effortless. Sometimes it sneaks up on you and knocks you out. Sometimes it drags you by your hair down a gravel road. Sometimes it gives you a crown and a sash and sends you down Main Street on a float.
It can change the way you wake up in the morning. It can change the way you carry your burdens. It can change the way you see yourself. It can change the way you see the world. It can change the past and the future. It can rearrange your DNA and cause new neural pathways to form.
Take a small bite, take a big gulp, stuff some in your pockets for later. Smile. Cry. Rinse. Repeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.