This is a truth tale.
Thought. Idea. Then action. Then repetition. Becomes ritual. For a group of six souls, divided into three young couples. I witnessed the starting thought happen. During a winter weekend holiday in a Camp Sherman, Oregon, rented cabin. A chance to release oneself. Unwind. Stretch. Eat. But first drink. This drink later became an almost ritual.
It went like this in the beginning. Everyone had safely arrived by a snowy nightfall. The first evening. A welcoming drink was prepared. Two fingers of smooth fragrant well aged Bourbon in a crystal tumbler. Neither neat nor mixed as usual. Each opening drink had to be tempered by another two fingers of neutral water. Friendly toasts made the rounds. The amber liquid was a keeper. Only ever used the first night of each succeeding winter meet-up.
Over the next winter trips various neutral bourbon mixes were tried. Flat soda, tap water, bubbly club soda and the like. All a bit unsatisfactory. By the next winter visit we discovered it. An ice-cold narrow creek water trickle outside the cabin. An apparent perennial winter stream. A couple of us tried it. It was pure. As if straight from mother nature’s chilled bottle. No prior human purification. There were other tells. A mild tawny colored infused water. A rich woody fragrance. This was a rare source of fabled branch water. An instant welcoming classic after a long drive into the winter night. It proved enchanted.
Introducing branch water to a goblet created intense cold glass sweat. A strong brown liquid promise of closeness to the others. To sip it induced more intense comradery. The first couple to arrive hosted the evening. “Bourbon and Branch?” became the always first spoken greeting. This meant the weekend officially started. For all of us.
Jokes and gags were funnier. Family tales more dramatic. Shaken hands warmer. Hugs lingered just a whisper longer. Homemade food smell wafted low and rich. Belly warmed on the inside. All was well with the world once all were gathered and the branch water spun its magic.
That last holiday we had to depart early. Christmas was right around the corner. Eastward miles beckoned. The six of us shared an early breakfast. We left the frozen morning of December 23rd.
We arrived safely. I called the old cabin wall phone to let them know. Ned and Kaye chatted briefly with us. Kaye mentioned, in passing, that she was going to go for a long run early the next morning. Alone if no one else was willing. Advanced calorie reduction preparation for the upcoming feast. December 24th. A long-time runner, she could run with the best of them.
The call came during the next day. Christmas Eve. “Kaye did not return from her run! We are thinking of starting to poke around.” Suddenly nervous, I asked if she ran with anyone else? When did she start? Was she warmly dressed?
“She left the cabin alone. It’s just the three of us. Left behind. Ned is worried. It’s probable she met other runners despite the chilled air. Camp Sherman is a very small place. It is possible she ran off into the woods on a secondary road. We just don’t know …” With all this there was still hesitation.
“People are gathering for Christmas. Should we bother them? Will they care?” Having no answer to hard questions we agreed they would call back in an hour.
The next call. The aged wall phone seemed overly insistent for some reason. “Nothing has changed”, they reported in tense voices. “She has not returned. It’s as if she was swallowed up by the snow.” Too long was the wait. It was time for action.
Other’s Christmas plans were going to have to be interrupted. Our friends prepared to go door-to-door. We hoped, without evidence, she might have fallen and injured herself. Twilight approached. We promised a quick drive back. Early Christmas morning. This no news was bad news. We left earlier than promised. Our family understood. There was a gathering doubt pain in the guts; this was not starting off well.
We arrived in what seemed like record time. It had been decided that Ned would wait at the cabin for any phone calls. The others walked to the houses with lights on. Just in case she stopped to visit. We walked and shouted into the void. It never answered back.
A surprising number of house dwellers came out to assist. Someone had called the Sheriff’s office. An urgent missing person’s report filed. By a desperate phone call. Professional search help was imperative. Hounds and deputies arrived. The search was staged. Launched.
Others called family and friends in Eugene, where Ned and Kaya had lived for a number of years. A wide circle of friends and fellow employees. Several came quickly to volunteer their time.
Searches expanded to empty homes for break in signs. Old barns and out buildings were given the thrice over until markings went up to signify earlier futile attempts. Parked vehicles received serious consideration.
Ned was grilled incessantly by the Sheriff’s officers. Male companions were and are deemed prime suspects when a woman goes missing. Ned said he was desperate to leave and search. Delaying tactics were deployed to restrain him.
Finally, a Faustian Bargain was reached. Ned would stay in cabin voluntarily if most of the deputies left to search. He kept his promise; thus, more eyes and ears were released to search. Her one true heart was not among them.
I was earlier involved in a small number of search and rescue operations as an EMT and a U.S. Forest Service smokejumper. These ended up being rescues. I also learned a more unfortunate term for what we did during briefings and later bull sessions. As a search stretched the term ‘rescue’ correspondingly shrank. The dreaded other ‘R’ word would begin to be bandied about. Recovery. Of remains. The last thing a searcher wanted to hear was a decision that it was now a recovery search. Further help deemed futile.
A person in a wilderness area that was injured or lost, or both had a limited time to be found alive. There were sensitive variables that came into play. Common ones included time passage, topography, injury severity, water availability, temperature, survival gear, weather and some type of shelter availability.
It did not take a wilderness genius to recognize that Kaye’s rescue variables all leaned against rescue. Unless. Had she been taken against her will or voluntarily left the area?
News reports announced Kaye’s disappearance. This invited help. And interlopers. To me, this latter group created a most unusual and unexpected search element. A few self-described psychics, seers, soothsayers, diviners and clairvoyants began to urgently weigh in with ideas, visions and suggestions.
A few met with the search parties. Some called the sheriff. Still others made public announcements. Some called friends involved in the search. Others were heard demanding payment. My recollection is that they were all or mostly all women. Some few men may engage in the spirit world, but most men are thick in the head when it comes to intuitive awareness. I welcomed the female forces offering aid.
No matter their self-described title, these otherworldly women offered different insights. Some said an evil force took Kaye. A dark-haired man in a white pickup had kidnapped Kaye. She was injured and holed up in a red colored building. She had left voluntarily with a secret lover. Almost uniformly this earnest group was convinced that the Kaye search had not yet transitioned into a recovery effort.
I had a discussion with one psychic that differed from the others. She said that during a personal séance she had visualized Kaye’s spirit floating in the sky over a shaded part of the forest. I had no idea what that meant. Spirit intrusions were not observed. Not accepted. Not followed.
Regrettably, Kaye was not found even during the recovery phase. Psychic’s rewrapped crystal balls and went on their way. Searchers peeled away. The sheriff’s official delegation left. All returned home. To a forever changed life.
Kaye’s remains were much later “located” by a state worker. He was later found guilty of her slaying.
Kaye was found in a shaded area of the forest. Not too far from Camp Sherman. I read a follow up news investigative report into her disappearance. One person recalled visiting the scene where she was found. He looked up and saw an unusual bird nest high up in a tree. Intertwined with the twigs were swirls of long blond hair.
Kaye had long blond hair.
I still wonder if that later news report was her long ago prophesized floating tree spirit. I have not retouched branch water. Life remained somewhat chilled. But long enough finally to rewarm and be finally tucked away. Mostly all of it. For now.
