Kara Gauthier, of Rozet, was recently accepted into the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida. Gauthier was accepted into the spring 2023 trimester.
Isaac Howell, of Gillette, was named to the Dean’s List at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, for earning a 3.6 GPA or better during the fall semester. He is the son of Jason and Susan Howell.
