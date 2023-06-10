I took the bracelet off because my heart couldn’t take seeing it every day. I hadn’t taken it off since it was given to me by my friend Mary. She had given herself, along with four others, either a silver bracelet or necklace that had one single charm dangling from it. The collection, from Tiffany, was titled Eternal Circle. We had each gotten one because we were part of Mary’s eternal circle: sister, nieces, friend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.