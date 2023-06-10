I took the bracelet off because my heart couldn’t take seeing it every day. I hadn’t taken it off since it was given to me by my friend Mary. She had given herself, along with four others, either a silver bracelet or necklace that had one single charm dangling from it. The collection, from Tiffany, was titled Eternal Circle. We had each gotten one because we were part of Mary’s eternal circle: sister, nieces, friend.
I took it off because my best friend no longer wanted to be friends. We, who knew where all (mine) or most (her) bodies were buried. We weren’t going to be friends? How could this be. My brain couldn’t wrap my head around it. How was I not a part of her eternal circle?
It was 2013. Something had happened. I’m not sure what the trigger was, but boy howdy. I was in shock and thought a lot about what might have gone wrong, what I did to cause this to happen. For a while I tried, unsuccessfully, to reach out to her. Nothing doing.
I met Mary at my first real San Francisco office job. There was a new office manager and she was cleaning house. I was hired first as the receptionist. Mary was hired just days later to replace the slightly dour and jaded chain-smoking Betty. The ever goofy and frustrating Sandy was hired last.
Mary and I sat facing each other ten feet apart. Maybe. It took her three months to say much more than good morning to me. I watched her. Admittedly, it was hard not to in that small office lobby. I clocked her rolling her eyes and heard the puffs of air that weren’t exactly sighs when she received bouquets of roses from her boyfriend. I later learned this reaction to the flowers was due to the frequency and lack of imagination in apologies/anniversaries/birthdays/you name its.
One day about three months or so in, I was in the copy room and glanced in the recycling barrel. There on top was a copy of Sandy’s hiring letter that also included her salary. My eyes bugged out and I didn’t even think twice. I poked my head around the lobby corner and asked Mary to come with me for a sec. She joined me in the copy room and I just pointed into the barrel and said something profound like “look at that.” And she did. Mary ended up getting her salary raised due to our clandestine shenanigans.
And that was it. The dam was broken. The shared experience of that office was part of the glue, but not all.
Many, if not most, of my best San Francisco memories revolve around Mary. We started with lunches out and after-work nights. Often drinking beer, smoking menthols, and eating barbeque, sour cream and onion and plain potato chips at my apartment. How we didn’t weigh 3000 pounds is unknown. This evolved, like most friendships, into doing more together: going out, parties, road trips.
Her memory is like an elephant’s and I relied on her ability to recall our exploits. Our friendship endured even after I moved back to Portland three short years after our meeting, and that was 33 years ago. I went down to visit her often and she came to Portland too. We spent hours on the phone. A short call was anything less than two.
I think there were frustrations on both our parts at times. Mary tended to cancel or re-schedule and that simply needed to be accepted. I tended to see things through rose-colored glasses, which can get tiresome at best. After my mom died, there were years on end that I wasn’t the same person I had been. Mary was supportive and helped me, providing a refuge from Portland and all that was happening.
All of this an oversimplification of our friendship to say the least. As, with so many relationships, one can’t encapsulate it in a few words or experiences.
When she ended our friendship, I missed her every single day. There was a giant Mary hole deep inside. I saw things that I knew she would like, but had to remind myself not to send to her. There were election cycles that came and went and I longed to know what she thought.
While ever hopeful that, somehow, we would be friends again, I had to accept the real possibility that it would never happen.
In February 2020, I reached out again. The first time in many years. I’m not sure what possessed me, but I sent her an email wishing her a happy birthday. I went out to lunch with my then-boyfriend-now-husband and when I got home, I pressed play on my answering machine.
And there she was. I sat there listening to her message, her familiar voice surrounding me in my kitchen, tears streaming down my face. And there you have it. I picked up the phone and called her back. We talked for over an hour that first time and it was like we had talked the day before.
Mary and I have skirted around our nearly seven-year hiatus. We had both kept our friend status on Facebook intact, not that she ever posts anything. But even so, it was a way to have a thread of connection.
Mary has said she wants to talk to me about it sometime, but not yet. That it wasn’t due to a lack of caring. And that’s fine. I have told her that it’s not necessary, I’m just glad that we’re talking now. I was going through things that weren’t quite my normal and that was evidenced by my behavior and attitudes. Sometimes people just need to take a break and give each other space.
Am I curious about what happened in 2013? Absolutely. Who wouldn’t be? But I can wait until she’s ready whenever that may be. Even if it’s never.
Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, the only thing I care about is that we once again talk for hours on end with the time whizzing by.
It may sound like a Hallmark ending, but sometimes, that’s what happens. Sometimes you choose the Hallmark ending, because what you have in front of you is more important than what is past.
It took me a few phone calls and a couple of months before I could trust that I could put the bracelet back on. I smile when I see its delicate chain encircling my wrist, the charm hanging from it, reminding me of how precious friendship is.
I haven’t taken it off. Happy that part of the eternal circle has been restored.
