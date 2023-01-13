A group of University of Wyoming students recently toured L and H Industrial, an energy engineering manufacturing company in Gillette, as part of the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Courtesy Photo/ L and H Industrial
Gavin Geertson, of Gillette, won second place at this year’s Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education Competition. Geertson attends the University of Wyoming as a dual major in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering.
The competition awarded scholarships to students in the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources and the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences. Between the three winners, $4,500 in scholarships was given away.
