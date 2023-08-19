Two longtime school district employees received state awards and recognition for their work with the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program earlier this month.
Nate Cassidy, Buffalo Ridge Elementary School principal, and Carrie Boedeker-Larson, Lakeview Elementary School counselor, have more than 50 years of combined experience in the school district. Cassidy received the DARE Administrator of the Year Award, while Boedeker-Larson earned the DARE Educator of the Year Award.
The two are proponents for the program that educates students on how to make healthy decisions. They also appreciate the fact that DARE teaches students law enforcement can be a resource as they grow up, rather than something they fear.
“It’s really important for kids going through DARE to see their (school resource officer) is available to them,” Boedeker-Larson said. “They’re there for them and a resource for them to use.”
Cassidy spoke to the effectiveness the decision making models have for not only peer pressure situations but also life in general.
“As it turns out, being an adult is really hard,” Cassidy said. “But the skills they’re taught apply to so many aspects.”
He and Boedeker-Larson both spoke to the importance the relationships made with students at a young age can affect a person’s life and direct where they’re headed. Simple things like seeing DARE officers at Mallo Camp or using real-life examples at the front of a classroom can have an impact.
Ed Holden, student resource officer and Wyoming DARE Officers’ Association president, also noted the impact Cassidy and Boedeker-Larson have made with students. Holden described Boedeker-Larson as going “above and beyond” with her open and honest discussions with students. Holden also outlined Cassidy’s “charismatic leadership” that inspires both students and staff, leading them to success.
Boedeker-Larson has been involved with DARE for the last 15 years, ever since she received her first state educator award. The second was an unexpected surprise and something she was able to celebrate with her mother, who lives in Lander and was able to be there when the award was given at the state DARE conference earlier this month. Boedeker-Larson has worked for 30 years at Lakeview, along with some time traveling and working at other schools including Little Powder and Recluse.
Cassidy has worked as a principal in the district for 13 years, first at Rozet Elementary School and now at Buffalo Ridge. Before that, he worked for years as an educator. The award also came as a shock to him but he’s thankful to represent and showcase Campbell County and his school in a good light.
“It’s always great when the school gets recognition for stuff like this,” he said. “I have a great staff. I get the plaque but the plaque should really say Buffalo Ridge.”
“It’s a privilege,” Boedeker-Larson added. “I’m just super appreciative of the program and all of the officers.”
Gillette writer named arts council fellowship recipient
Jennifer Kocher was recently named a recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Fellowship in Creative Writing. Kocher received the $5,000 fellowship for her nonfiction submission, which included three chapters of a book she hopes to someday publish.
The book is now in its beginning stages as Kocher digs into the process of searching for missing people in Wyoming. Her writing now looks at different angles in the process — who shows up for missing people, the gravity of the situation and Kocher’s own journey of self-discovery.
“A big part of this is going to be my own story,” she said, “why I’m interested in this. And I don’t have that answer right now.”
That answer and the complicated paths toward finding loved ones is something she’ll continue to process in her exploratory writing.
