The space in the gallery designated for the party was much too small for the number of guests.
The word “exclusive” had been used on the invitation which I found very funny. I thought exclusive meant … well, exclusive. You know, a smallish gathering of guests, each chosen with care by a host. Instead, the place was packed and there was little room to move so one had no choice but to stand pore to pore with someone unfamiliar. I really didn’t mind. I find conversation with strangers a wonderful way to feed my fascination of what makes people tick.
The couple wedged in next to me was friendly, funny and curious. By the end of the evening, I knew their story. He was a scotch whisky importer and Burgundian wine exporter. She worked with him from time to time.
When asked, I had revealed my recent work in a French cooking school. And then, out of the blue they suggested that maybe, in exchange for creating and executing menus to go with their fancy wines, I would live in quarters on the top floor of their apartment building. I was on my last nickel, looking for the next possibility that would let me stay in Paris. I was not ready to leave, so I accepted.
Their spacious, well-appointed apartment was on the first floor and one of very few in Paris with a yard. The building was built during the reign of one of the Louies. I don’t know for sure but think it was the XIV.
There was a spiral staircase off the kitchen that wound up to the top floor. My room was there. It had a lovely view and from what I could tell, was the only one occupied on the floor. The door automatically locked itself when it closed and required an oversized skeleton key that was too big for my pocket. I wore it under my sweater hanging from a ribbon around my neck.
The weather was unseasonably cold and windy in Paris that September. My birthday fell on the last chilly Sunday of the month.
A close group of friends had planned a birthday dinner. In the early evening I showered, put on my favorite dress, ran down the staircase to the street and headed below ground to take the metro to meet my comrades. The celebratory evening was delicious, delightful and laced with laughter. It continued late into the night well after the last metro had left the station. I called for a taxi and headed home. It was 2 o’clock in the morning.
Up the spiral stairs I climbed, skeleton key in hand. My shoulder bag held a birthday gift from those who had just pushed me into my 26th year. Sitting on my bed, I untied the sky blue, gold speckled ribbon and rolled it carefully. I would use it later as a replacement for the current neck ribbon that held the skeleton key. I opened the box and turned back the tissue paper to reveal a set of beautiful, French lace underwear. I didn’t stop to wonder why my eclectic group of pals had determined this to be a perfect gift. I simply left that to being French.
Before climbing into my warm flannel pajamas, it seemed fitting to determine if my birthday gift fit properly. All was good. I felt so Parisian.
I had left some books at the top of the spiral staircase and since, as far as I knew, I still lived alone on the seventh floor, venturing the 10 steps outside my door in my birthday underwear to retrieve them seemed reasonable.
It was on my second step that I heard the slam. I froze in place, begging the powers that be for it not to be true. But it was and there I stood, wearing only my watch and fancy French underwear at 3 o’clock in the morning in a dark hallway on the seventh floor of a building in Paris, locked out of my room.
I sat on the cold tile floor leaning against the wall going over the pretty much non-existent solutions to the dilemma. I could go down to the street and use the payphone to call a friend, but I had no money and would surely be arrested for walking barefoot in my underwear on a public street.
My thoughts were abruptly interrupted. I realized I had been wrong. I was NOT the only person living on the seventh floor. The 4 a.m. silence had been broken by an exuberant snore from a room down the hall. In my despair I was ready to follow the sound, knock on the door and ask to borrow some money and clothes. But it was the middle of the night and what if the sleeping, snoring person was a Jack the Ripper or Lizzie Borden type.
Light poured into the hall from beneath my door. I knew the skeleton key on its ribbon lay just inches from me on the other side of the wall against which I was leaning. I had been cooking for the wine exporter for two months and was familiar with every inch of their kitchen.
I remembered coming across a small, weathered box full of random keys in the back of the drawer next to the silverware. I also knew that Madam rose at 6 a.m. to have toast and coffee in the quiet. A solution for my predicament was beginning to hatch but there was one more thing. Though it was rare that I had ever run into another person in the stairwell the slight possibility loomed large. There seemed no other alternative. I would have to take my chances.
I waited until just before 6 a.m to quietly descend and managed to make it to the first floor without encounters. With my ear to the kitchen door, I waited. Like clockwork, I heard the scuff of slippers across the kitchen floor and the water for coffee begin to boil.
I knocked. I heard, “Qui est la?” and answered, “C’est, Emily.” She opened the door and I burst in, raced for the drawer with the box of random keys while rattling on and on about how I had just locked myself out of my room. In seconds I was bounding up the back stairs two at a time.
The snoring from down the hall continued as I sat on the floor shuffling through the box of keys. There, at the very bottom lay an oversized skeleton key. It fit the lock just like the one on the ribbon and I let myself in.
Quickly I pulled on my jeans, threw on a wool sweater, ran a comb through my hair and descended the stairs to start the preparation of lunch for 14. I was tired but couldn’t help but laugh.
What did I expect? With fancy French underwear always comes adventure, n’est pas?!
