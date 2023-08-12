 Skip to main content
Longtime Campbell County firefighter to be inducted into hall of fame

Richard Hauber, a semi-retired Campbell County firefighter with 54 years of experience, will be inducted Aug. 19, into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame in Riverton.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Richard Hauber stood in front of the picture frame filled with black and white photos pointing from person to person.

Richard Hauber, a semi-retired Campbell County firefighter with 54 years battling flames, points at a photo of an old colleague Thursday as he visits Station No. 1 in Gillette. A photo of Hauber is visible to its left.
Richard Hauber looks Thursday over an old photo of himself cutting down a tree during a fire, as he visits Station No. 1 in Gillette.
Richard Hauber’s coffee mug F-05 still hangs on a wall with others Thursday at the Campbell County Fire Department at Station No. 1 in Gillette. Hauber drew the No. 5 from a hat filled with only about 20 numbers years ago. The numbers correlated to the total number of department firefighters. Now, there’s more than 100.

