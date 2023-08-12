Longtime Campbell County firefighter to be inducted into hall of fame

Richard Hauber stood in front of the picture frame filled with black and white photos pointing from person to person.
One of the crew now works at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Sheridan. Another has moved to Denver. One of the firefighters once earned a shovel as an award for breaking the windshield of a vehicle whose driver tried to run over a fire hose, which is illegal and also, as it turns out, dangerous.
“That’s me,” he said, pointing to the lanky man crouched down beside his crew. The young man wore the same telltale mustache Hauber has grown since he graduated from Campbell County High School. But the face staring back at Hauber Thursday morning was younger. Nearly 40 years younger.
The frame, complete with the firefighting crews at stations including Sleepy Hollow, Wright and Gillette, is dated from 1986. It hangs upstairs in the kitchen of the Campbell County Fire Department Station No. 1, a building Hauber helped pitch ideas for before it was completed in 2008.
He worked in what was then the new building on Rohan Avenue for less than a year before he retired from full-time firefighting. For Hauber, many of his half-century’s worth of firefighting memories stem from where the station used to live across Second Street.
And what memories those are.
He can easily recount the puppies he’s helped rescue beneath decks, the woman who needed help closing her garage door after her husband died, and even a young child whom he and others loaded up to the hospital after the boy pinched his finger into the holes on a merry-go-round pipe where the screws used to be. That time, the boy went in the back of the rig along with the pipes so the finger would stay intact.
Hauber’s wife said he should write a book to document the stories but he doesn’t know if he could. Once he gets going, the stories come fast and furious, melding into one another with no delineated chapters or clean page breaks. If he ever does write the book, he knows what the title would be. But only firefighters would understand.
Hauber’s life is made up of the stories he can now retell at the snap of a finger. But it’s also made up of the firefighter family he’s surrounded himself with and his own family members who were some of the unsung heroes in his now 54-year career in firefighting.
The half-century of time is something Hauber wouldn’t take back. His dependability, attitude and impact throughout his years of service have garnered him not only the respect of local firefighters but also of those across the state and region who recently selected him as an inductee into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame.
Leaving something better
Hauber said he began first working fires in 1969 at the age of 14. At that time, he remembers the department having one pickup with a hose in the back.
Living north of Gillette, near Weston, fires were often put out by anyone around. At some point, Hauber said his father Walter, who was also a firefighter, ended up with a truck and he would recruit Hauber to direct the hose.
“You always helped out,” Hauber said. “Things are different on a ranch and I just started going along.”
In 1981, he started working for the fire department as a career firefighter and the rest has been history. He’s dealt with being away from home, like in 1988 when he left to fight the Yellowstone fires in June and returned in October. And he’s also lived through the death of colleague Alan Mickelson, who was beside him on the roof of the Antelope Valley Baptist Church in 1989.
At a certain point in the career, Hauber said he would disassociate from the calls they respond to.
“After a while, you get pretty calloused,” he said. “Being in emergency services you have to learn to deal with death. Someone has to do it so you get pretty calloused to things like that. But there was never a time I thought, ‘nah, I don’t want to do this.’”
But with every terrifying or traumatizing call, there were just as many, if not more, of the humorous or heartwarming stories. No matter the scenario, it was a career helping others.
When he decided to retire from the full-time work in 2008, he said a few things came into play. It wasn’t that he didn’t enjoy the work, it was more so that he was beginning to hire grandkids of the firefighters he’d first worked with. But even now, he hasn’t given up his role completely.
He still has a truck out at his home with a water tank primed for any fire calls in the area. And although he may move slower than he once did, he still brings with him the knowledge and skills accumulated through years seldom reached in an emergency response career.
“There’s no real word I can use to explain why,” he said of his decades of service. “It’s the feeling of being able to help the people who are very commonly having the worst day of their life and we go in and try and make that better.”
If not for his grandson, the introverted 68-year-old may not have ever had his application submitted for the hall of fame. But grandchildren are good at hoodwinking grandparents, especially if they have the help of older adults.
Hauber thought he was simply helping his grandson with an interview for a school project. But portions of the interview were then later used in a nomination form others put together. And once a committee reviewed and approved the seasoned firefighter, Hauber was left feeling humbled and overwhelmed.
“Those people that are inducted now are people I looked up to my whole career,” Hauber said, “never once thinking that I would join them. It’s very humbling.”
The number of family and friends traveling alongside him to the induction next week is also more meaningful than he can say.
In his words, his only hope for his career was to leave the fire department better than it was when he began all those years ago.
“That was my only hope,” he said. “I guess I’ve done that.”
