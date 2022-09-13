This week there will be three races set at various locations throughout Gillette.
It is the 12th year that the Memory of the 8 run/walk will take place at M&K Oil. The race Friday honors and remembers the eight University of Wyoming cross country runners that died in a car crash 21 years ago.
The run is a reminder to the community of the dangers of drunken driving and a way for everyone to come together for a social time and barbecue after the races.
There are no registration fees.
4 p.m.: Onsite registration
5:15 p.m.: Kids run
5:30 p.m.: 5K run/walk and 8-mile run
The Weld Together 5K for spinal cord injury awareness begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Edwards Shelter at Dalbey Fishing Lake.
The family friendly 5K is a fundraiser for Danny Keiderling, a local welding instructor who recently became paralyzed from the chest down in an ATV accident.
Giveaways will be drawn at the end of the race and more tickets can be bought the day of the race for $5 per ticket.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. Participation costs $25.
Blessings in a Backpack and the Wyoming Army National Guard Alpha Battery 2-300th Field Artillery will top off the week with a 5K run and barbecue starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the National Guard Armory on Laramie Street.
People can also bring non-perishable items as part of a community food drive.
The doors to the armory open at 9:30 a.m. and the run will follow at 10 a.m.
A barbecue will begin at noon after the race.
Blessings in a Backpack is a local chapter of the national organization that helps provide food for children in the community.
— news record staff
