When I am an old woman, enfeebled by arthritis, a fading memory, and living away from the home I had known for years, who will pull those chin hairs for me?
Yes, it’s in the will along with a statement that includes the disclaimer: “and if you fail to do this for me, all the money goes to charity.”
The attorney, puzzled but amused, honored the request saying, it made sense to include it.
Chin hairs have been the bane of my existence for most of my life, starting as a teenager. That goes back quite a few decades. I was born with dark hair which may explain the drift down from the top of my head to my chin.
FYI: A mustache is easier to manage, lady razors, depilatories, waxing, electronic removal, so not included in the request.
Why the obsession? It comes, I suspect, from my grandmother who was also plagued with excessive facial hair. A female family vanity.
Her remedy for their removal was an older method of warming wax in a blue enameled tin cup, set over low heat on the kitchen range, a potion she applied with a device like a tongue depressor.
Once melted to the satisfactory consistency, she spread it like cake icing, then waited for the stuff to harden. That took a while. When the wax was firm she performed the final step, yanking, yanking hard, so the stubble attached to wax came off in one long strip. Done and done. She rolled the evidence into a ball. Back it went into the cup awaiting future applications. The cup was then stored far, far back in the bathroom cupboard, covered with a towel.
As a nosy child, I found the evidence. Lifting the towel, touching the cold wax, I ran a curious finger over the top of the cup, feeling the small, rough hairs sticking out. I could not imagine what it was.
Little did I know.
Removing chin hairs from her otherwise handsome face seemed ritualistic. Heating the wax, taking the applicator and smearing the warm substance all over her lower jaw, then enduring the wait as it hardened. All was done in private.
But I saw her once or twice when she wasn’t looking.
I can’t recall how often she “waxed” but I do remember the look on her face when she felt her chin, and smiled.
Granny kept this activity to herself until we went to live in Switzerland. We women, vain about appearances.
I turned 8, enrolled in a nearby village boarding school, and spent time on days off with Granny.
Living in a small local hotel, she had no access to a stove, so she improvised. This ritual of waxing was necessary, and now I got to watch. Filling the bathroom sink with water as hot as she could manage, the cup emerged just before the point of overflowing. A method that melted the wax enough to make it pliable.
She knew to pack the cup and the wax in her suitcase before leaving the U.S. She made it through customs. Most likely not now.
Wax itself did not last forever. It needed replacing on a regular basis. Granny had the foresight to bring a year’s supply with her. She was unsure how European women dealt with her problem, so she took no chances! This was 1948. The war had recently ended and so much was unavailable, even in Switzerland. Rationing lingered far into the late 1940s.
Then came a day, quite memorable a day, which solidified in my subconscious mind the ritual of chin hair removal and of its disposal!
The current blob, full of hair stubble, required a change. Fresh wax added to the cup was the easy part. The old wax full of stiff, bristled stubble, she rolled into a ball.
Granny’s dilemma came because she didn’t know how to dispose of this evidence.
Should she leave it for the trash? Or drop it unnoticed in the street? Send it with me to school? Perhaps, store it in the side pocket of her suitcase, to return home with a wad of sundries all stuck together?
None of the ideas she thought up had a simple solution. The blob, larger than a golf ball, smaller than a baseball, might not be easy to identify if anyone happened to notice it. It was what it was, a ball of wax-encrusted hairy whiskers.
Chin hairs.
So, here’s what she did and why it sparked such a memory for me.
The Aurora Hotel shared a flower garden in the space between it and the Catholic convent next door. The nuns tended their part of the garden with great care. The whole garden was visible from the hotel window. Granny was a Catholic. Nuns were Catholic, and female. “Hmm,” she muttered to herself.
So, she opened the window, holding the wax ball. With a great heave-ho, she hurled it into the garden.
“There,” she said. “I don’t know what they’ll suspect. Will they recognize the missile hidden amongst the roses?” And she closed the window.
We never learned the outcome.
I often wondered if this gift from heaven puzzled them, or not.
Years later, I wouldn’t use the melted wax method. Other avenues had opened and less painful. When the time came, I picked the standard tweezers, and a small magnifying mirror, implements near at hand no matter where I lived. And easy. Once I tried electrolysis but ouch, too painful and too expensive. Not permanent either.
Throughout high school, married life and widowhood, I tweezed away. The hairs became stiffer and more plentiful, some even turned white. Nature did not always play fair.
I was 50 when I decided to draft a will. The kids were grown and on their own. There were family treasures to be divided and, with luck or planning, money left over, plus IRAs for each.
A will needed legal attention. Just writing my wishes on a sheet of paper was neither satisfactory nor enforceable. So off I trotted to meet an attorney, my ideas written, and directives chosen. The cost was $300 and worth every penny.
Rules change in my state every five years. To keep up, I continue to meet with an attorney for review and updates. The price goes up, but again it’s worth the cost.
At age 70 I added the request about chin hair removal.
I thought about Granny and her final years in a nursing home, when nobody waxed or shaved her face, the hairs grew thick and long. Her memory gone as well as her mobility, she simmered away, vacant, until she died.
The immediate family close by was not always attentive. Since I lived out of state, I cleaned up her chin when I could and requested family to ask the staff to do this favor if they weren’t able to do it themselves. The duty was often left unattended.
When Granny passed, my uncle, who oversaw the burial, had the grace to ask the mortician to fancy her up a little. He would supply whatever they needed.
On the evening of our final viewing, she was regal, clothed in a favorite deep red David Dow suit, hair arranged with style, a light shade of lipstick applied.
Her chin free of stubble!
Uncle David remembered.
It dawned on me that I wanted my kids to be as thoughtful.
How to make sure?
Add the disclaimer.
When I am an old woman, without memory or voice, I want a smooth, clean chin when it’s my turn for the final rest. Taking with me the joy of vanity, secure in the knowledge my wishes were honored.
And the kids got the money!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.