As Campbell County joins the rest of Wyoming and much of the world trying to find a new normal dominated by a lexicon of terms like “social distancing,” “pandemic” and “COVID-19,” residents for all walks of life are adjusting.
Along with reporting the daily news and impacts of our response to the novel coronavirus — which has been confirmed in 23 people across Wyoming, including one in Campbell County — a diverse group of local people have agreed to share their experiences through daily diary entries.
Their unique perspectives will share from a range of perspectives and, hopefully, inspire others to view this crisis from a local level and from points of view they normally wouldn’t consider.
They include:
- A married, self-employed mother of three daughters
- A Thunder Basin High School senior
- The senior pastor at a local church
- A retired Campbell County couple with backgrounds in both the ranching and business
- communities
You can read their diary entries in the Gillette News Record daily and online at gillettenewsrecord.com.
