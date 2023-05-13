Campbell County celebrates 21 valedictorians across three schools

Across the county, the Class of 2023 students are putting final touches on their projects, papers and assignments ahead of next week’s commencement ceremonies.
Between Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Westwood and Wright high schools, about 600 graduates will earn their high school degrees before moving on to the next stage of their journey. Of the 600 seniors, more than 50 students will be recognized as salutatorians and valedictorians.
Last year, 11 valedictorians took to the stage and this year’s class has nearly doubled that number with 21 graduates earning the honor of representing their schools as valedictorians. An all-time high of 16 valedictorians will graduate from Thunder Basin, double the number of last year’s eight.
“When you have 16 (valedictorians) that tells you they decided, ‘I’m going to push myself,’” TBHS Principal Terry Quinn said. “This is a group of kids who decided they’re willing to go in and take those AP classes and challenge themselves to achieve higher.”
Along with their diplomas, many local students will receive the first state and district Seals of Biliteracy, which show the students are fluent in more than one language. A combined five students from CCHS and TBHS also will earn their associate’s degree before their high school diploma.
To become a valedictorian, students must have a 4.0 GPA and complete at least two advanced placement courses. Below you’ll find where the students will head next, along with advice to younger students and challenges they overcame during their academic and life journeys so far.
Answers may have been edited for grammar, length or clarity.
Campbell County High School
Ainsley Hokanson
Future plans: I’ll attend the University of Wyoming and major in molecular biology, focusing on genetics and disease. My goal is to research genetics in a lab.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was the snowball fight our science club had after the huge December blizzard.
Advice for younger students: Although it’s tough, don’t be afraid to branch out; the best experiences I had during high school wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t meet new people and try new things.
Toughest challenge: Pursuing my interests while managing academics, work and life is a challenge that every kid will have to face during high school. Finding a balance between the three has helped me be motivated and truly enjoy coming to Campbell County each morning.
Biggest influences: My biggest influences in high school were the awesome teachers of the CCHS science department — they helped me find what I love and urged me to chase my goals.
Parents: Brian and Willa Hokanson
Lauren Lynde
Future plans: Study pre-med at the University of Wyoming.
Favorite memory: Watching all of my best friends and classmates grow up and getting to experience the joy of all their achievements with them.
Advice for younger students: Never forget your end goal — the days will start to get repetitive and the work will get tough, but remember the importance of challenging yourself for the greater good.
Toughest challenge: Learning how to manage my workload while also making time for myself and the things and people I love.
Biggest influences: My hardworking and supportive parents, as well as my passionate and patient teachers at CCHS who shared their love for learning with me.
Parents: Darren and Kim Lynde
Selena Melendez
Future plans: In the future, I hope to pursue a career in cardiology.
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories was participating in the mentorship program where I had the experience to gain knowledge in my desired field and the helpful mentors who inspired me to want to pursue a career in the medical field.
Advice for younger students: My advice would be to never give up on you, you only fail when you stop trying.
Toughest challenge: One of my toughest challenges I had to overcome is time management and the ability to continue pushing forward.
Biggest influences: My parents have been my biggest supporters when pursuing any goal I wanted. They’re a live example of what hard work can accomplish and the dedication and time it needs.
Parents: Irma and Alex Melendez
Carlie Niemitalo
Future plans: Attend the University of Wyoming and earn my bachelor’s in computer science.
Favorite memory: Exploding a pumpkin in chemistry class for Halloween.
Advice for younger students: Avoid procrastinating on assignments and enjoy every moment you can.
Toughest challenge: Learning to balance school and sports.
Biggest influences: My family, friends and teachers.
Parents: Noamie and Loren Niemitalo
Thunder Basin High School
Gwendolyne Andela
Future plans: I plan on attending the University of Wyoming in the fall as a Trustees’ Scholar. I’ll major in business economics and I plan to move on to law school at UW once I’ve graduated with my bachelor’s.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is attending football games with my friends and cheering on our team. I really enjoyed getting dressed up in Bolts’ gear, cheering with the cheerleaders and going out to eat afterward. I’ll definitely miss those nights.
Advice for younger students: Take advantage of the Pronghorn Advantage Scholarship! It’s such an amazing opportunity and has allowed me to graduate with an associate’s degree in general studies before graduating from high school. It saves you so much money and will enable you to get ahead if you plan on attending college.
Toughest challenge: My toughest challenge would’ve been balancing my school workload a well as a job. It’s very tough to have time for everything but it has taught me to be hardworking, determined and organized.
Biggest influences: My family. They’ve motivated me to be the student I am today and have supported me every step of the way. I honestly couldn’t have achieved all that I have without their guidance, help and support. I love you guys!
Parents: Brian Andela, father, Danica Graham, mother, and stepfather, Austin Graham
Bella Bjordahl
Future plans: I plan to go to Augustana University next fall to major in biology on a pre-med track. I eventually hope to become an anesthesiologist.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory of school is opening night of my junior-year school musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” The thrill of waiting backstage with my cast mates with the overture playing was incomparable.
Advice for younger students: My advice is to keep up on schoolwork. Procrastination will be your biggest enemy as you progress through school.
Toughest challenge: The toughest challenge I had to overcome during my school career was definitely senioritis. The trick is to just keep pushing through to the end.
Biggest influences: My biggest influences are my parents and all the teachers who’ve helped me find myself and my interests as I’ve grown up.
Parents: Angela and Erik Bjordahl. I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. I wouldn’t have achieved this honor without their support.
Emily Cathey
Future plans: I will go to Gillette College to finish my business associate’s degree, then I will transfer to the University of Wyoming to obtain my bachelor’s in accounting and finance.
Favorite memory: Being able to see my friends every day.
Advice for younger students: Take care of your schoolwork first but don’t get so caught up in it that you can’t have fun in high school. It’s not that serious, so make memories!
Toughest challenge: Trying to figure out what to do afterwards.
Biggest influences: My three older siblings.
Parents: Helenanne and Larry Cathey
Rachel Cole
Future plans: Attend the University of Wyoming to become a physician assistant.
Favorite memory: Spending time with my friends.
Advice for younger students: Work hard and be motivated.
Toughest challenge: Balancing school, sports and work.
Biggest influences: My parents but mostly siblings.
Parents: Mike and Stephanie Cole
Iracel Gonzalez
Future plans: I plan on making my way into the nursing program at Gillette College with an overall goal of obtaining my BSN.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory of this year was the Christmas season. Volunteering at winter events, playing in Christmas concerts, and the consecutive snow days made the 2022 Christmas season incredibly special to me.
Advice for younger students: My advice is this — do not compare your successes. Keep your eye on your own path. Be content with your best effort.
Toughest challenge: My toughest challenge was (and still is) juggling college classes and high school classes. Based on my college courses, I’ve had to allocate my time in restrictive ways. I’ve been able to overcome these challenges by shifting my focus where it’s needed most.
Biggest influences: The biggest influences in my life are my loved ones and God. While I do many things for myself, I also do these things to please them. They’re my top support systems and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
Parents: Maria and Ruben Gonzalez
Ella Halloran
Future plans: Attend Purdue University in west Lafayette, Indiana, studying engineering while performing with the All-American marching band each fall.
Favorite memory: Getting second place at the UW troopers invitational marching band competition.
Advice for younger students: Always communicate with your teachers. They will always be understanding and can help alleviate stress.
Toughest challenge: My grandma’s passing and my mother’s open heart surgery all in two months, while trying to keep my grades up as I missed weeks of school.
Biggest influences: Mr. Schofield, TBHS band director. He helped me grow as a person and musician.
Parents: Landi Lowell and Richard Halloran
Samantha Hill
Future plans: I’m attending Chadron State to major in psychology, while also minoring in visual arts and criminal justice. I then plan on applying to grad school to earn my master’s or doctorate in psychology, while training for an EMT/paramedics degree in hopes of studying forensic psychology.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would be donating and helping at both of our school blood drives. There’s always a sense of gratification knowing you can help someone and it’s rewarding knowing that we made a difference in the world as teenagers.
Advice for younger students: Advocate for yourself. If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for help and ask questions. As long as your question is within good reason, curiosity is the best way to learn. There are people willing to answer those questions.
Toughest challenge: Your worth comes from the person you are, not the kinds of medals or awards you win. You aren’t defined by the number on your jersey or the amount of chords you have but rather how you treat people. You’re in charge of how people remember you.
Biggest influences: My biggest influence is my best friend Alanna Link. She’s been my rock since freshman year and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. My other influences are my niece and nephew who are my whole world and my family.
Parents: Russell Hill and Jessica Collins
Emma Kimberling
Future plans: I will attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, to study exercise science and play collegiate softball. After that, I will attend physical therapy graduate school.
Favorite memory: Playing varsity softball with my teammates.
Advice for younger students: Enjoy high school because your four years there go by a lot faster than you think.
Toughest challenge: Balancing school and sports.
Biggest influences: My parents.
Parents: Owen and Brandie Kimberling
Guinevere Lee
Future plans: I plan to attend Southern Utah State University to major in aviation sciences — fixed-wing emphasis, with the goal of becoming an airline pilot.
Favorite memory: I loved going to all the basketball games, staying after to talk with friends and the players and then going to dinner with them afterward.
Advice for younger students: If you work hard today, you won’t have to tomorrow. Also, look into colleges early and visit them if you can, many of their deadlines like scholarships and housing come early senior year and you really don’t want to miss them.
Toughest challenge: Calculus and getting college figured out.
Biggest influences: My dad has had a huge influence on me because of his amazing work ethic, which he taught me from a very young age. My mom has never expected me to have perfect grades. She always helped me see that school isn’t everything, that it’s important to relax and enjoy life sometimes.
Parents: Clint and Erin Lee
Alanna Link
Future plans: I want to become a wildlife biologist and do research to help with conservation efforts. Eventually, I want to travel overseas somewhere like Africa to work in the wildlife reserves and help fight poaching. I also would love to do wildlife photography and journalism to help with conservation/poaching effort.
Favorite memory: My favorite memories have come from student council and National Honor Society. Going to Mallo Camp was a lot of fun and the student council retreats were also a great experience.
Advice for younger students: Don’t procrastinate your schoolwork. If you know you have something due in two weeks, try to get it done in one. Don’t wait until the night before … Trust me.
Toughest challenge: My biggest challenge was procrastination. Waiting until the last minute to do things caused me a lot of stress.
Biggest influences: Definitely my parents, my best friend and some teachers.
Parents: Stephen and Maris Stebbins
Katelyn Mansheim
Future plans: Attend University of Wyoming and get a degree in secondary English education.
Favorite memory: Running track and meeting all the amazing people.
Advice for younger students: Enjoy high school while you can, it really does go by fast. Don’t overload your schedule. Leave time to live your life.
Toughest challenge: Balancing school and track. Missing school always sucked because you had to make it up.
Biggest influences: My older siblings were my biggest influences. I strived to achieve the grades they did.
Parents: Tom and Jennifer Mansheim
Laney McCarty
Future plans: Attend Dakota Wesleyan University to play basketball and major in nursing to eventually become a nurse practitioner.
Favorite memory: Spending time with family and friends.
Advice for younger students: Don’t give up on others or yourself.
Biggest influences: My parents, grandparents and brothers.
Parents: Michael and Stacey McCarty
Bailey Sloan
Future plans: I plan on serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and then attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is all of the band trips I have been on, especially the Denver band trip to Elitch Gardens.
Advice for younger students: Don’t ever back down from a challenge or not do something because someone else tells you that you can’t. When there’s a will, there’s a way.
Toughest challenge: Taking AP courses was really difficult but despite the difficulty, I still maintained good grades in those classes.
Biggest influences: My family definitely influenced me to be a hard worker and to do well in school. Also my friends, especially Alyssa Ahlers, who pushed me to do new things and go out of my comfort zone. I also wouldn’t be the person I am today without Mr. Steve Schofield and his encouragement to always try my hardest.
Parents: Levi and Riki Sloan
Kinley Solem
Future plans: I plan to go to Gillette College where I will be playing volleyball and studying biology. Then, I will later go to vet school to become a veterinarian.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is meeting new people and making new friendships, as well as all of the trips and memories from sports.
Advice for younger students: Know your deadlines and don’t procrastinate. If you do your work right away, it’s easier to make sure it gets handed in on time. I would also say take your education seriously because it will earn you money for college, but make sure you have fun too!
Toughest challenge: Junior year was my toughest year of school. There was a lot of homework and it was quite time-consuming. Even though it’s difficult, if you put in the time studying it’s possible to pass the tests.
Biggest influences: The biggest influences in my life are my parents and sister. My mom and sister were valedictorians, so I knew that if they could do it then I could too. My parents were never strict about my grades, but they’ve always preached working hard and working hard has led me to be successful in academics and other areas of my life.
Parents: Shayne and Angela Solem
Kyla Stremcha
Future plans: Play basketball at Gillette College, major in chemistry and go to medical school in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
Favorite memory: Being best friends with all of my teammates and traveling and spending time with them in sports and school.
Advice for younger students: Go to youth groups because they’re fun and social, no matter how busy you are, because they give you a social network and a little mental break from the stress of school and sports in the middle of the week. It helps keep you positive and sane.
Toughest challenge: Sophomore year when I got very sick and missed over a month of school and I had to catch up before the end of the year in order to stay eligible for valedictorian.
Biggest influences: My parents and Donny and Arlene Paulson.
Parents: Eric and Shelly Stremcha
Peiytyn Williams
Future plans: I plan on attending UW to obtain my BSN and to later become a neonatal nurse practitioner.
Favorite memory: Going to sporting events with friends including traveling out of town to watch football games.
Advice for younger students: Take a deep breath. Things always get easier if you choose for them to. Everything starts with you.
Biggest influences: My teachers, including Mr. Voigt and others, and also my peers, the people I chose to spend my time around.
Parents: Jaime Keuck and Beau Williams
Wright Junior-Senior High School
Shelby Smith
Future plans: I will attend the University of Wyoming to earn a bachelor’s degree in marketing starting in the fall. I hope to work for a nonprofit for either youth, women or health care.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from senior year is prom. It was very nicely put together and everyone had a great time!
Advice for younger students: Take time to have gratitude for the people and experiences you have; cherish every moment.
Toughest challenge: Balancing school, my job, extracurricular activities and relationships.
Biggest influences: Throughout my high school career, I’ve been deeply impacted by my parents, youth pastors and coaches/advisers.
Parents: Tony and Wendy Smith
