We should have seen it coming.
We, my wife Ann and I, were not sure how old our daughter would have to be before she could enjoy a trip to Europe. We decided to gamble when she was 7 years old and we flew her to Rome with us. We had a place reserved near the Spanish Steps, where I tend to stay when I am there, and after the cab from the airport dropped us off and we checked in, we went for a walk.
As we walked past some fountains, within view of the Colosseum, Clara informed us of her opinion.
“I really like this,” she said.
That response continued to predominate for the rest of that trip, as well as on subsequent trips with us to the U.K. and Scandinavia. The same seemed to be the case during her travels with friends to Mexico and Italy, as well as during her college semester abroad in Paris.
But still we did not suspect what was in store.
Ann delegated the itinerary for our trip to Spain and Provence to 27-year-old Clara, including locations, hotels, and travel arrangements. Off we went to Barcelona, Seville, Granada, Madrid, Mulago, a quiet mountainside estate near Marbella, a home occupied by some of Ann’s relatives near Ax in Provence, and finally to a hotel in a Renaissance estate in Cadres-sur-Mer next door to Nice.
There were surprises of various kinds along the way. I would never have thought of covering so much territory in Spain in a few weeks. But Clara had it all mapped out.
In addition, her boyfriend Johnny came along for the first couple of weeks of the month-long trip.
He and Clara live together in Los Angeles, and it was his first time abroad. He works at a major network’s news desk, and he and I processed the reports arriving on my cellphone as we traveled.
He carried Ann’s luggage, and when she could not walk due to sickness, he arranged a horse drawn carriage for us in Seville. He and Ann and Clara also engaged in nearly nonstop strategic considerations regarding the 10 or 12 weddings, and bachelor and bachelorette parties they have on their calendars over the next six months.
Speaking of managing complex travel situations!
For someone new to European travel, Johnny seemed a poised gentleman of the old school.
Ann was sick with a virus in Seville after the crowds in Barcelona but recovered in a few days. She was well enough in Granada to walk up the hill in front of our hotel to see Alhambra, the 13th century Islamic construction. This place with its palace, fortress, and gardens I had no prior knowledge of, only the limited historical overview of the Moors being expelled from Spain in 1492. But I was left with the kind awe or that I think Clara may have felt in Rome.
I held out during our touring for several Picasso museums throughout Spain while Ann and Clara went shopping. I saw his work in Barcelona, Madrid, and Mulago, where he was born.
When we arrived in Ax, we stayed for a few days with Ann’s same age cousin, Sara, and her family. Ann and Sara had been like sisters growing up in Louisiana, and the old bond was alive and well.
Clara connected strongly with Sara’s granddaughter of 6 months, Sally, and surprisingly for me, I found an instant connection with Sara’s older granddaughter, a very rambunctious and verbal girl named Mary, who was 2 years and 8 months old. Mary saw me on a couch, said “Hey Doctor Ralph! Peekaboo!”
And we were off to the races.
The last few days of the trip we settled in a hotel in Cagnes-sur-Mer, a Renaissance town next to Nice on the French Riviera. The last day before we left, we spent some hours on the beach, and both Clara and I took swims in the Mediterranean. Afterward we walked up the hill to a former residence of Renoir, which now includes a museum and park, and works of art more compatible to Clara’s and Ann’s tastes.
It was an exhilarating day for me, and Clara kept saying, after all these years she finally made it to the Riviera and into the water. We had a delicious dinner in our hotel that night, overlooking the town, the sea, and nearby hills. I still remember the glass of Bordeaux I sipped.
It was a little surprising to me, having been to the Riviera about 35 years earlier, that people by and large wear bathing suits on the beach there now. I asked our Lyft driver about this change, and he answered, “Yes, things do change.”
I came back with a new perspective on my daughter. She was the same girl we took to Rome, but things had changed in terms of her sophistication and worldliness.
These qualities seemed both an unexpected revelation about her development, as well as something that we might have been able to foresee of the little girl who, on experiencing Rome, said, “I really like this.”
