It was on a beautiful sunny January day, while on a walk, that I got the text from a woman that I had known since the first grade. She had instantly become a best friend when we discovered on the first day of school that we shared a birthday. The text simply said: “Have you heard about Andy?”
Instantly, I was transported back in time. It’s 1969 and my first-grade class has lined up on the steps, ready to come in from recess, the girls shivering in their smocked dresses as it would be another year before we were allowed to wear pants to school. We were still excited by our time on the playground. The boys had climbed to the top of the metal jungle gym with nothing but pavement below; the girls tried to perfect their spins on the lower bars while attempting modesty. Some girls played hopscotch or jumped rope. The horsey ones had already found their herd and galloped around the playground.
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Gillette News Record will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Oregon.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. They walk into my room believing they don’t have what it takes to be a writer. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
As we all are at our core.
These stories have nothing to do with Gillette.
They do, however, have everything to do with life.
