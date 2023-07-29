The National High School Finals short-go last Saturday began as every performance did that week with the national anthems of America, Canada, Mexico and Australia kicking off the final night.
But about 30 minutes before showtime, Todd Holden didn’t even know he’d be singing. On Thursday, he’d met up with his good friend Dru Stewart, an event announcer at the rodeo. Holden mentioned that if they didn’t have anyone to sing for the Thursday performance he’d be willing to jump in. Ultimately, someone had already signed up for the weekday spot.
“He said, ‘Wait a second, we have someone,’” Holden recalled. “So I said I’d be there Saturday night if they needed me.”
Come 6:20 p.m. Saturday — 40 minutes before showtime — Holden still hadn’t heard if he’d be singing. So he sent Stewart a text asking if they needed him.
“I got a text back, yes, in all capital letters,” Holden said. “So I hurried out there.”
Holden tossed around some warm up pitches in the car before arriving at the gate where he thankfully knew some of the ladies. And after he told them he was singing, they let him through.
Although short notice, Holden said singing at the World Series of Team Roping Finale in Las Vegas has prepared him for just such a time.
“They used to do that to me at the World Series finale quite a bit,” Holden said. “I’ve got to the point where short notice isn’t bad as long as I have a little time to warm up.”
Singers often feel nerves before performing the anthem because of its range but Holden said the anxiety doesn’t really hit him anymore. He just enjoys being able to sing, something he began to appreciate at 5 years old when his mother would play piano at church.
The anthem is also one of his favorites to perform, which is why he doesn’t hesitate whenever he’s asked.
“I know this sounds very corny,” he said. “But I am very proud to sing that song and be able to sing it the best I can every time I sing it. I love to just belt it out and let her ring.”
Holden’s hustle and ability allowed the performance to run without a hitch and for the rest of the night he took in the final that brought the world’s best high school rodeo athletes out to play.
Students earn hardware at national FCCLA conference
Gillette and Wright students took their skills to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national conference in Denver and walked away with some hardware.
In total, 11 Campbell County students earned medals in their respective categories at the conference that brought in about 8,000 members, advisers and guests.
Two Campbell County High School students — Mason Miranda and Aliyah Davis — won medals earlier this month, said Ophelia Ratliff, CCHS chapter adviser.
Miranda cooked his way to a silver medal in culinary arts, placing 14th in the nation, while Davis earned bronze in professional presentation where she gave an oral presentation about issues concerning FCCLA.
Six Thunder Basin High School students competed, said Devin Wells, TBHS chapter adviser. Paizley Tyrrell and Emma Stainbrook earned silver in chapter service display, Jaelynn Sisel earned silver in focus on the children and Serenity Davis earned silver in sports nutrition. Sawyer Hanson and Connor Hieb left Denver with bronze in the fashion construction category.
Five Wright students also made the trip — three to compete and two as volunteer judges, said Felicia Hartsoch, WJSHS chapter adviser.
Nyah Eisenbraun earned a silver in focus on the children and Danner Keeline also earned silver in chapter interview portfolio. Jazmin McOmber won a bronze in focus on the children. Hartsoch said that Kyza Eisenbraun and Bailee Jafek worked as volunteers, bringing contestants into the judging room and back out after they competed. The two listened to all of the presentations and offered their opinions, as well.
At the closing ceremony, Shelby Smith, first vice president of the National Executive Counsel signed off from her position. Smith graduated from Wright in May.
