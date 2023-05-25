JROTC
Buy Now

Rozet Elementary School students carry a U.S. flag along West Second Street Friday during the annual Veterans Day parade in Gillette in 2022. School district administration will begin looking at the possibility of a JROTC program for area high schools.

 News Record File Photo

School district administrators will speak with other school officials in Wyoming who have successfully started a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps to see what the process entails and if it’s doable in Campbell County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.