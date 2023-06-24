It wasn’t my decision. I wasn’t ready to hang up the skis. We weren’t too old! We could afford it. It felt as though a part of our lives was being left behind. No more thrills of swirling headlong down the hill. No more lunches in the steamy lodges. No more excited chats as we rode the chairlift. And the bite of schnapps on my lips enjoyed from a high-altitude ice bar? Never again? I felt a pit in my stomach.
No, this wasn’t an accident that ended our time on the slopes.
The decision was made by my husband during a move, over 30 years ago. The snow skis were left behind. It wasn’t my choice. But the reality was plain and simple. My husband didn’t enjoy skiing. He never did. I loved it from my first tries on the bunny slope.
But I didn’t want to ski without him. Our doing it together was a significant part of my enjoyment.
My love affair with the sport started in high school. Each Sunday during my senior year, once snow arrived, was spent at Hoodoo Ski Bowl. While not the most exotic ski area, it was a great place to learn. I joined a busload of high school classmates bright and early on those days returning way after dark. Quiet going up and boisterous returning home, each Sunday the trip itself was a memorable event.
The real treasure was hitting the slopes. This was the winter of 1961-62 and for sure the ski equipment left much to be desired. We knew no different so we happily strapped on our wooden skis and rigid boots with hopes that the release contraption would work, if needed.
By the time the holidays rolled around, I was feeling pretty confident and was definitely off the rope tow and bunny slope. It seemed natural to get my boyfriend, now husband, up to share in this wondrous activity. My equipment wasn’t top notch but better than the rentals. Yet rentals were what my boyfriend and his brother had to settle for as we headed to the bunny slope.
The brothers being athletic, it seemed we’d be off the tow rope lickety-split. But without an instructor, things didn’t go as planned. A few runs, time out for lunch, and our trip was short circuited. My future hubby had an unfortunate fall and decided to call it a day. Yes, it was painful but we didn’t think it was serious.
But it was. He ended up in a full leg cast on one leg and an ankle cast on the other. That he ever wanted to ski again at all was a miracle.
Yet once we arrived in Germany, courtesy of Uncle Sam, with skiing in our “back yard” and trips made easily to Austria and Italy, he overcame the potential repeat of an accident. I loved skiing. He didn’t. There was always the option of sitting in the sun and enjoying a brew. One often taken by him.
The important thing is that we were together.
Upon our return to the U.S., we didn’t ski as much but enough to engage our kids. My husband found a way to be on the mountain without skiing. He served as a volunteer doctor which provided us all with free passes. Ideal. We were still together on the mountain.
Then, the kids were gone and we were moving. All done he announced. I didn’t want a ladies’ ski bus. I had done that as a teenager. On my part, no more skiing wasn’t a decision. It was an acceptance. Yet, a door closed.
About 10 years later, our son, Jay, was up from California for Christmas. His wife was pregnant with their second child. We were delaying the holiday celebration until his sister arrived. As a result, Jay suggested that he and I head to Mount Hood on Christmas morning for a day of skiing.
A door opened.
Excitedly, I took an inventory of what I could wear that would be warm.
I settled on warm pants and a sweater. It was a warmish winter day so my rain gear substituted for ski clothing. Slick, slippery, waterproof jacket and pants. Perfect.
I had some trepidation about getting back on skis and I wasn’t getting younger. There had been major back surgery in the interim but I was better than new.
“You’ll be fine, mom. The new equipment is incredible.”
So, off to the mountain.
He was right. The snug and warm boots. The parabolic skis. I felt so at home that we quickly went beyond the easy runs to the intermediate ones. I felt as though I never stopped skiing. I briefly wondered why I had quit. Oh, yes, my hubby had sold the skis. But it was a glorious clear-blue-sky day and I was riding high. Maybe Jay and I could do this once in a while.
“Let’s grab lunch and then try a more challenging run,” Jay suggested.
“Sounds good!” I responded enthusiastically.
We headed to a different lift and while I had some hesitation, I was totally caught up in the moment. Skiing with Jay. A magical day. Coming down the hill we approached a fork. If I went right, I’d continue on at the level I’d been skiing. Difficult but manageable with my super skis. If I followed Jay, it would be a black run. The most difficult. Full of confidence and energy, I decided to give it a try. No one was on the slope and there were no trees.
Good news, as it turned out.
I looked down what appeared to be a vertical hill. Jay led the way and swooshed a short distance down the hill. I watched for a bit, getting up my nerve. The hill only seemed to get steeper. I thought of turning back.
Then, I took a deep breath and started traversing.
All was fine until I looked down the precipitous slope and wondered what in the world I was doing. I fell. I didn’t just fall down. I slid.
In my slippery rain gear, my speed accelerated as I careened down the hill. One ski flew off. Then another. Zipping right past Jay, I could see his look of horror as his mother hurtled by.
As I continued my free fall down the mountain, Jay had the wherewithal to grab my skis. I was going to be fine but he didn’t know that yet. I reached the base of the hill, shook myself off and managed to sit up. I waved frantically in hopes of letting him know I was in one piece. He sped down the hill, found out I was OK, and handed me my skis.
Not much was said, given we were both in shock, except “thanks” and “glad you’re OK.” And off we went on the next, non-black run. We knew it was important to “get back on that horse” so we skied a few more runs. It seemed I would be fine until I started to shake as I replayed the slide.
We headed home.
The skis were hung up for good.
My decision.
