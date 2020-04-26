The Primrose Retirement Community made national news this past week.
Its 6-foot social distancing hugs were featured on Headline News’ “Morning Express with Robin Meade” on Thursday morning.
Primrose’s dining director Paul Wolfe suggested taking the detachable arms of a Santa Claus they had, put them on broom handles then use them to reach out and virtually hug residents.
“Santa was picked because that’s what we had on hand,” said Suzie Stablein, Primrose’s life enrichment coordinator. “Residents just loved it. Some people thought it was creepy, but most of them loved it and had a good laugh.
“It’s one more way of showing we’re doing everything we can in tough circumstances.”
The television show has a segment on health care providers and Primrose staff sent pictures of the distance hugging, Stablein said.
“We sent it to them and got an email back in 15 minutes,” she said. “It made me happy to see Primrose of Gillette honored that way and proud that others could see that in spite of these tough times, our residents are still feeling loved and we can bring smiles to their faces.
“Our whole team was so excited. I showed the residents pictured in the clip (Thursday) morning and they got big smiles on their faces. Then I asked for their autographs.”
Two Gillette students earn honors from Black Hills State
Sydney Koehn and Kylee Myers of Gillette are among the more than 100 Black Hills State University students to win volunteerism and service awards.
Koehn earned the Outstanding Student Leader award while Myers was Outstanding Member of Shutterbuzz, a school photography club, and was one of several students to complete a six-week leadership program called the Leading Edge Development Series.
“It was really unexpected, I guess, because there was a lot of students at (Black Hills) who do a lot for our campus,” Koehn said. “It’s nice to be recognized for everything that I do, but I know students who do just as much (and) who put in the effort in making (Black Hills State) the best possible campus it can be.”
Koehn serves as the social media chairwoman on the school’s Swarm Day, or homecoming, committee. She also is part of Enactus, a business student organization, participated in Students for Higher Education Days at the South Dakota State Capitol and is a student senator.
Koehn, who plans to graduate in December, is majoring in mass communication with an emphasis in photography and design, and is minoring in commercial art. She also is a work study student in the Black Hills State University marketing department.
“She is a very talented photographer,” school spokeswoman Kim Talcott said. “She is just a pleasure to work with.”
All the winners were presented their awards via Zoom since the campus is closed for the rest of the semester because of COVID-19.
“It’s different,” Koehn said. “There’s no clapping and stuff.”
But it was cool to see people comment as the ceremony was taking place, she said.
“It was kind of cool (with it being) over 100 students,” Koehn said. “We’re all on Zoom at the same time. It made it special in a way to still be recognized even though I’m not on campus right now.”
