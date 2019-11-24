Campbell County School District Nutrition Services Supervisor Bryan Young, center, puts down a chopped slice of pineapple at Saturday’s “Chopped”-style event Gillette College. His children Hayden Young, right, and Amelia Young look on.
The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church squad present their fiesta rice bowl dish to the judges at Saturday’s Food Network’s “Chopped” style event at Gillette College. The church was represented by, from left, Mary Dillon, Tana Larsen and Amanda Moeller.
Campbell County School District Nutrition Services Supervisor Bryan Young, center, puts down a chopped slice of pineapple at Saturday’s “Chopped”-style event Gillette College. His children Hayden Young, right, and Amelia Young look on.
The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church squad present their fiesta rice bowl dish to the judges at Saturday’s Food Network’s “Chopped” style event at Gillette College. The church was represented by, from left, Mary Dillon, Tana Larsen and Amanda Moeller.
Parts of Gillette College turned into a Food Network studio last weekend.
The college’s Alpha Nu Psi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa’s Honor Society created a competition based off the reality show “Chopped.” In the program, chefs turn baskets of mystery ingredients into a three-course meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.