Holly Hink, a local pediatric nurse practitioner, recently earned the Excellence in Nurse Practitioner Practice Award from the University of Wyoming.
Hink and her family moved from Arkansas about five years ago when she was hired to her position at the Kid Clinic on Kendrick Avenue. The school-based clinic works with children from two weeks old to 21 years old, providing checkups and vaccines, as well as counselors who work with the youth.
Hink also teaches an online course through UW for those in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program, along with students who work with her at the clinic as part of their preceptorship.
“It’s more or less teaching them how to take care of kids everyday,” Hink said. “It’s very important because we’ve all been a student at some point and now it’s giving back to educate the students who will one day replace us.”
The instruction she passes along includes a lot of investigative work.
“Infants and toddlers, they can’t tell you what’s wrong,” she said. “So it’s getting a good history from a parent about what symptoms are at home to decide the next best steps.”
Sometimes the investigation is easier and some days it’s harder but Hink said working with sub-specialists proves helpful. Since the nearest children’s hospital is hours away, a portion of her work includes reaching out if there’s something that’s hard to pin down with a patient.
Those lessons she passes on to her students has now earned her the excellence award.
“Holly is the epitome of nurse practitioner excellence,” said Candace Stidolph, family nurse practitioner and associate lecturer at the university, in a UW press release. “She is a preceptor for our FNP students who constantly rave about Holly’s clinical skills and her ability to connect with parents and kids.”
For her part, Hink is grateful to the school for recognizing her love for teaching, as well as recognition for the award.
“For me, it’s a huge honor and blessing to be recognized in this way,” she said. “It’s humbling because I just treat people the way I’d want them to treat my children or family.”
College employee earns adult education award
Klancie Britton, interim director of adult education at Gillette College, recently earned the Mountain Plains Adult Education Association Award of Excellence.
About 60 students from Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette graduated with their high school equivalencies through the grant-funded program since the beginning of July. About 25 students walked at Gillette College’s graduation ceremony May 12.
Britton said the award was given statewide for excellence in having 80% of students co-enrolled in the adult education program and the Department of Workforce Services.
“We have 56 students right now, and this is so new, who are actually getting paid, minimum wage, but they’re being paid an hourly wage to come to school,” Britton said.
The incentive has helped the drop out rate decrease to about 10%.
CCH awards scholarships to seniors
Campbell County Health awarded eight high school seniors with scholarships for either their work or desire to pursue health care in their careers.
Sophia Wagner, Shantel Smith, Kiara Schofield and Hallie Cole received the Board of Trustees Scholarship — a $5,000 scholarship given to students pursing a health care career, a CCH news release said.
Samantha Hill, Carlie Niemitalo, Jadeyn Snyder and Jillian Bankenbush received the Volunteer Services Scholarship — a $1,500 scholarship for serving and learning skills like customer service and the value of helping others.
