The Wyoming Center at Cam-plex was abuzz with activity over the weekend as hundreds of quilters from around the region converged on Gillette to share their passion during the 38th annual Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show.

Pam Johnson gazes at wall-to-wall quilts in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex on Saturday morning during the Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show.

Attendees of all ages spent hours digging through bundles of fabric, quilting essentials and even a pair of high-tech tools to take their quilting work to the next level during the two-day event.

