As a tribute to a biker who had her pants removed by the horn of a bison in South Dakota's Custer State Park earlier this summer, one quilter opted to add a tiny pair of jeans to this quilt on display at the Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show at Cam-plex.
The Wyoming Center at Cam-plex was abuzz with activity over the weekend as hundreds of quilters from around the region converged on Gillette to share their passion during the 38th annual Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show.
Attendees of all ages spent hours digging through bundles of fabric, quilting essentials and even a pair of high-tech tools to take their quilting work to the next level during the two-day event.
