 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

CCHS and Bus Barn drop on state priority list, stay in need of significant repairs

School Admin Tour
Buy Now

Recently retired Transportation Supervisor Keith Chrans leads a group of local and state school officials on a tour of the Campbell County School District bus barn Tuesday in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

It’s clear to Campbell County School District officials that Campbell County High School and the Bus Barn are in need of repair or reconstruction.

School Admin Tour
Buy Now

Principal Chad Bourgeois shows a group of state and local school officials a classroom Tuesday during a tour of Campbell County School High School in Gillette.
School Admin Tour
Buy Now

A group of local and state school officials tour the Campbell County School District Bus Barn Tuesday in Gillette.
School Admin Tour
Buy Now

A water damaged wall is visible as a group of local and state school officials tour the Campbell County School District Bus Barn Tuesday in Gillette.
School Admin Tour
Buy Now

A group of state and local school officials get a look at a dysfunctional bathroom Tuesday during a tour of Campbell County High School in Gillette.
School Admin Tour
Buy Now

Water damage is visible Tuesday inside the parts and supplies room at the Campbell County School District bus barn in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.