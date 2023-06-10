CCHS and Bus Barn drop on state priority list, stay in need of significant repairs

It’s clear to Campbell County School District officials that Campbell County High School and the Bus Barn are in need of repair or reconstruction.
For years, the two facilities have neared the top of state lists of school district buildings in need of repair across Wyoming. But those problems could once again go on the back burner after a new ranking system buried the two buildings beneath well over a hundred others on the latest list.
The local facility issues have resulted in employees parking blocks away from work or finagling a bus out of a center that was built to house 70 buses, not the 170 it now has. Sewage backups in the high school have left students complaining of the smell or how it makes them feel. Students in wheelchairs are sometimes stranded from their second floor classrooms because elevators are so outdated they don’t work properly and there’s no longer parts on the market to fix them.
On Tuesday, state officials toured the two facilities to see the needs firsthand. At the end of the tour, CCHS Principal Chad Bourgeois asked they consider funding for the high school where he believes students receive a less equal experience than others across the state.
“I can tell you with an open heart and a clear mind that the educational experience for a student who goes to school here is not the same as it is in other buildings in the state,” Bourgeois said to the group.
He said he’s seen the difference first hand, as the principal at Buffalo High School for nine years before starting at CCHS in 2018.
At the School Facilities Commission meeting Wednesday in Buffalo, local school district officials remained critical of the updated list that did not favor Campbell County schools. Metrics and data varied from previous assessments, which also left other legislators and district officials with similar questions.
Dropping on the list
Superintendent Alex Ayers and Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent for instructional support, voiced concerns about the drop in priority for CCHS at the commission’s informational meeting Wednesday.
Ayers said that on past lists, the school has been in the top 30. Now, it’s on an unnumbered list somewhere around No. 170. The Bus Barn that was at one point No. 4 on the list for non-educational facilities has dropped to about 45th.
“That just doesn’t smell right,” Ayers said at the meeting.
He also addressed the fact that about 12 other educational facilities in Campbell County are somehow ahead of the high school. He noted that Recluse School, built in 2007, is one of those higher on the list but doesn’t have nearly as many needs as CCHS.
“If you were to simply ask me if that list made sense when looking at my district, the answer is no,” he said.
In 2022, the Legislature set aside $4 million and Bureau Veritas was chosen to put together an updated facility condition list. Historically, lists were compiled about every four years, but before this year’s report, the last index completed was in 2016.
It was the group’s first time preparing the index that garnered critiques from not only local officials, but also those from Teton and Laramie counties. The metrics used only looked at the condition or capacity of a building, not whether a fleet of buses has outgrown a facility like the Bus Barn or if a building can no longer comply with state guidelines.
Matt Anderson, Bureau Veritas program manager, said the index is only a “nuts and bolts” intake of state facilities and Valerie Hughes, state school facilities division administrator, said the index is meant to be a conversation starter about what facilities need.
During the tour the day before, those on the facilities commission said the index is the data they use to know which facilities need the most help, since there are hundreds of buildings across the state that are outdated and need upgrades.
During public comment, Holmes asked that they not accept the condition report given by Bureau Veritas because he didn’t feel the group was able to provide an explanation that accounted for the drop in Campbell County High School’s position.
The explanation included the group looking at data for 20 years down the line, not just a snapshot of now. The data also included projects districts would complete on buildings in the next five years that would consequently drop facilities lower on the priority list because the projects would improve a building’s condition.
“While I did appreciate the explanation, it doesn’t feel sufficient to answer my questions or concerns and particularly not the concerns of the students at CCHS,” Holmes said.
At a separate meeting Thursday, members of the facilities commission approved the state construction department’s new condition schedule without discussion.
Sean Mathes, school district buildings and grounds supervisor, asked during public comment Thursday what accountability Bureau Veritas has for the numbers given in regard to different projects. Mathes said an HVAC study at CCHS completed years ago pegged repairs at about $15 million. Bureau Veritas had documents claiming fixes now would be about $6.5 million, which Mathes described as “grossly” outside the realm of the previous study.
Hughes asked that Mathes provide any documents the district has to compare and see what the discrepancies are between the two studies.
The HVAC unit was one of many issues state officials were able to see and hear about Tuesday when they came to Gillette.
Repair needs
For about three hours, commissioners and heads of the state construction department made their way through walls built in 1972 and 1977 as Bourgeois and former transportation supervisor Keith Chrans led them on the local tour.
Commissioners were surprised by one portion of the school that lacked fire sprinklers in the hallway.
“How’d they get away with that?” asked commission member Jackie Van Mark.
Bourgeois explained that codes were different when the addition was built and sheetrock was placed above ceiling tiles to control a fire from spreading rather than putting it out.
A major issue at the school is rooted in the sewage pipelines that back up and at times leave standing water. The bathrooms that are often shut down due to the back ups are also short on toilets and only one is deemed ADA, or wheelchair, accessible and it’s on the second floor. A bathroom on the first floor has been modified to fit guidelines.
The bathroom issue is so prominent that one student running for student council built his platform around bringing bathrooms that worked.
“That’s where we’re at, that’s where the kids are at. They got to the point where they were like, ‘Oh, we can’t use that bathroom again?’” Bourgeois said. “As a building leader, that’s embarrassing for me.”
Because of the aged foam tiles used for roofing over the cafeteria, gym and auditorium plants were at one point growing downward from ceiling tiles and a tree now grows on the roof, he added. Since the tiles have spread, leaks are also common.
“If you even walk on it, it degrades the system,” Bourgeois said about the 1972 roofing.
Chrans showed officials around the aged transportation center that sits on two acres of land, plus an additional acre for parking. The state’s recommendation for the size of the fleet is for 10-12 acres of space.
In April, one portion of the problem was solved after Campbell County Commissioners voted to deed 14 acres of county land to the school district for a new transportation facility off of Warlow Drive. Now, the district just needs money to build it.
Because of the already limited parking, the transportation department’s 200 employees use half the nearby Senior Center’s parking lot to park for work and walk the rest of the way.
Inside the center, lofts have been built to store materials and parts since the parts room is completely filled. And a break room for the 200 employees can fit about 25 people at a time. Because of the limited space, employees are unable to hold full meetings or classroom trainings on-site.
There are three bays where mechanics can work on the 170 buses, and there’s one bay for smaller fleet vehicles. For the amount of district buses, the state facilities division recommends there be nine usable bays.
“As you can see, we really don’t have any room in here to take care of the equipment that we need, housing it, storing it,” Chrans said. “We even have parts out here in the shop because our parts room is pretty small.”
Holmes and Ayers both spoke Wednesday to the more than $1 billion Campbell County has sent back to the state since recapture payments began in 1984. That money has been used to fund maintenance and the entire cost of school buildings statewide to provide equal access to education for all students.
With the drop in priority, Holmes said the renovation or reconstruction at each facility would be delayed until the state can earmark money for CCHS or the Bus Barn.
“It’s the state’s obligation,” he said. “But the longer you wait, the higher the costs will be and you’re just postponing the same issues.”
The facilities commission develops a recommended budget for projects and capital construction projects that is presented to the governor and to the state’s Select Committee on School Facilities. That committee is in charge of approving the budget and will visit Gillette and CCHS June 28-29.
Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, represents Campbell County on the state’s select committee, while chairman John Tarter represents Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties on the facilities commission.
