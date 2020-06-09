Campbell County is used to strong winds, but Saturday’s thunderstorm was unique because it was part of a system that traveled hundreds of miles across the region.

It was a derecho, which is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.