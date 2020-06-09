A city of Gillette crew was at a building along Fox Park Road on Monday morning that was blown over by Saturday’s strong windstorm. The crew was making sure power was disconnected to the steel building.
City of Gillette lineman Colt Moyer pulls the meter while disconnecting the power from a building that was blown over along Fox Park Avenue in Saturday's wind storm. The city was called out to the scene to investigate, and determined the safest measure would be to cut the electricity and contact the owner.
