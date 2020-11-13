Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 31F. WSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
On a day in which Gov. Mark Gordon expressed concern and anger over the proliferation of COVID-19 cases over the past two months, Campbell County added another 82 confirmed cases — a number that would have been jarring just two weeks ago but has become more or less expected.
There have now been 1,830 confirmed cases in the county and 163 probables since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
