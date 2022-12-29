A Thunder Basin High School student and member of the boys basketball team has died unexpectedly.
Max Sorenson, 17, died Monday afternoon, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
An autopsy is scheduled for today in Rapid City, South Dakota. His death is not being investigated as a suicide, Wallem said.
"He was just so good to so many and it was just, his personality was contagious, with everybody that he was around," said Rory Williams, Bolts boys basketball coach.
"I think that’s the hardest thing. Basketball was nothing compared to what Max brought to everyone’s life and that’s, I think, the hardest thing to live without right now."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
