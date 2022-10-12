The Gillette College women’s rodeo team won the team title at the Lamar Community College rodeo in Colorado over the weekend, with more than twice as many points as the next highest-scoring team.
The win extends the Pronghorn women’s first-place lead in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings, where they currently sit in first place with 2,635 points. The Gillette College men’s rodeo team is ranked eighth in the men’s division.
