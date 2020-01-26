The Gillette News Record piled up 34 awards on the way to being named the second-best daily newspaper in the state, including winning first-place for Typographical Excellence.
The newspaper won second place for overall General Excellence, while also being recognized for overall Advertising Excellence (second place) and Photographic Excellence (second place). Its 29 individual awards in various editorial, photo and advertising categories — called Pacemakers — scored a second place in the Pacemaker Sweepstakes.
Of the newspaper’s nine first-place Pacemaker awards was a news feature by former staff writer Patick Filbin headlined “Point-in-time: A look through the window of homelessness” published in two parts Feb. 10 and 17 that won for In-Depth Reporting.
“There was a trail of footprints in the snow from the sidewalk to the culverts underneath Warlow Drive. The prints were new in the otherwise fresh snow,” the story begins.
The reader becomes hooked at the beginning, said the contest judge.
Filbin won second-place for “The scout,” a Dec. 30, 2018, story about former Campbell County High School football standout Clint Oldenburg who now has a sweet gig scouting the NFL for EA Sports’ flagship “Madden” video game franchise. He also was named honorable mention for a story headlined “There’s no place like home” about Gillette families opening their homes to Ukrainian orphans published Feb. 3.
In what was the most extensive coverage of a single ongoing story last year, Managing Editor Greg Johnson won first-place in Business/Energy Reporting for coverage of the Blackjewel bankruptcy and fallout that began July 1 and continues.
Blackjewel coverage also earned Web Editor Ashley Detrick and Johnson first-place for Best Story Promotion Using Social Media and Johnson honorable mention for In-Depth Reporting.
Johnson also won second-place for both Headline Writing and Front Page Design, and honorable mention for Information Graphic for a fireworks primer that printed Aug. 11 and illustrated the various types of fireworks to look for during the Pyrotechnics Guild International convention at Cam-plex.
Sports writers Jack Warrick and Miles Englehart took two of three awards in the Sports News Story category. They shared a byline on the second-place-winning story “For love of the game,” an in-depth feature in the Aug. 25 News Record about Wyoming’s journey to add girls softball as an official high school sport.
Englehart also was named honorable mention for a story headlined “Over the hump” that ran Sept. 15 of the CCHS football team snapping a 21-game losing streak.
Sharpshooters
The newspaper’s tandem of photojournalists Rhianna Gelhart and August Frank fared well in the photography categories, winning nine awards overall, including a second-place finish for Best Use of Photographs overall in the newspaper. They swept first and second places in two categories: Feature and Sports Feature photography.
Gelhart’s feature photo titled “One last dance” that was published Feb. 24 captured what the judge called a well-composed and “very touching moment” between a father and daughter getting ready for the annual Dad and Daughter Ball.
Gelhart won first-place for Sports Feature for a photo published March 10 that captured the celebration of the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team after winning the school’s first team sports championship. The emotion of “the girl’s face mixed with the layering of her teammates and the jubilation is what brought this picture to the top,” the judge wrote. Frank’s photo that ran with Englehart’s story “Over the hump” “was a very close second,” according to the judge’s comments. It was a “great emotional reaction” full of emotion.
Frank also won first-place for Photo Story for a package of intimate and emotional photographs that illustrated Filbin’s winning story “There’s no place like home.” An image that was part of that package of a child saying goodbye to her Gillette family also won second place in the Feature photography category.
His coverage of area sports won two of the three awards given for Sports Action photography. Frank won first-place for a photo titled “Not stopping short” that was in the June 30, 2019, issue of the News Record. It shows Gillette Phantoms player Kalub Balzer catching some serious air trying to avoid a tag at home plate during a local Babe Ruth state tournament game.
He also was named honorable mention for a photo of a bareback rider being dragged by his horse during the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo, published June 9.
Frank rounded out the photography awards with an honorable mention for a photo that ran July 7 titled “Coal’s Tipping Point” that illustrated the human toll of the shutdown of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines.
Ads to look forward to
Longtime News Record graphic designer and IT manager JR Study was recognized with six advertising awards, while graphic designer Donald Williams won two.
Study’s Thunder Basin Ford ad that ran in the Nov. 23, 2018, News Record won first-place for Merchandise Ad. He also placed second in Institutional Ad with an ad titled “ART Matters” promoting the 17th annual AVA Community Art Center Gala that ran on Page B3 of the Jan. 13 edition.
He won two of three places in two other categories.
In House Ad, Study’s “Congratulations to graduates” that ran May 19 won second place and his “Can’t get enough of Wyoming” promotion that pops with color and spectacular photography from around the state was named honorable mention.
In the Use of Color category, Study’s “Festival of Trees Thank You” ad in the Dec. 16, 2018, issue won second place. The judge noted the “well-placed” spot color that makes the advertisement pop. He also was named honorable mention in the same category for his “Club Energize Midnight Madness” ad.
Williams showed there’s big talent in small spaces, winning first- and second-place for Small Ad.
The judge liked his “strong layout” in an ad for South Fork Apartments that ran Sept. 24. An ad for Gillette Chiropractic Center in the Aug. 23 News Record won second place and was “by far the best B&W (black-and-white) ad in the competition,” according to the judge.
Online
The News Record rounded out the 2019 awards with a second-place for Best Web Page, specifically the “Local Sports” tab that was noted for its design and content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.