CCHS Softball Vs. TBHS
Buy Now

Campbelll County’s Marissa West reacts as a teammate steals second base during a game against Thunder Basin at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in May 2022.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The softball fields at the Energy Capital Sports Complex have run into scheduling conflicts, and while there are a handful of ways to handle the issue, the Gillette City Council is split on which direction it wants to go.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.