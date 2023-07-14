The softball fields at the Energy Capital Sports Complex have run into scheduling conflicts, and while there are a handful of ways to handle the issue, the Gillette City Council is split on which direction it wants to go.
Those options range from as simple as formalizing a usage and scheduling policy to building more softball fields at the facility.
Interim City Administrator Mike Cole said the issue doesn’t often pop up during the high school softball season, but once that season is over, “everyone goes to their respective club team and they’re competing with not only girls softball but baseball and even some adult sports,” he said.
Councilman Jim West said there have been conflicts with softball teams and baseball teams, and it boils down to the facility not having enough fields to keep everyone satisfied.
City Attorney Sean Brown said while the city has something in place for dealing with scheduling conflicts, it doesn’t have a formalized policy.
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School have first priority during the high school season, from March through May. When the high school teams aren’t using the fields, other groups can request to use the fields.
Priorities are given to tournaments, with an emphasis on the number of teams, followed by games, then practices.
The city can formalize what it has in place right now, or it can adjust the policy so that local softball teams have higher priority than local baseball teams, Brown said.
Another option is to form a sports commission made up of residents appointed by the city to handle this.
West said the facility was originally built for softball, so softball teams should always have priority over baseball teams.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson said she’s concerned about the fields only being used for softball. She cited Cam-plex as an example of a facility that had to diversify as the community grew, and now it hosts a wide range of events.
“I think the dynamics have changed a lot in the last decade with sports tourism,” she said.
She also had a concern about maintenance costs, and that she would like to figure out a way to maintain the fields that already exist before going ahead and building more. Again, she pointed to Cam-plex, which has seen maintenance of some of its facilities pushed off year after year.
“We build these great big facilities and then you don’t have the means to support how much they cost to maintain,” she said.
If four new fields were built, it would take at least three years, Brown said, and in the meantime the city would still need to come up with a policy on how to handle scheduling.
“The policy is a stopgap until that happens, to make sure the girls don’t end up completely losing the fields that were built for them,” West said.
Cole estimated that four new fields could cost $8-12 million. West said he believes they could be built for $6-8 million. But either way, it will be a significant budget item, should the city choose to move forward.
Mayor Shay Lundvall pointed out that the city has two major projects — the Gurley Overpass and the wastewater treatment facility — that will require a large amount of funding.
Gross asked if the city has ever considered charging teams to use the sports complex.
Right now, the city does not charge teams to use its facilities. Cole said that around the region, it’s not uncommon to see teams pay a usage fee when they’re playing in a tournament.
West said while the city provides help with water and trash cleanup, the softball teams will use volunteers or pay other clubs to prepare the fields. The county charges teams to use the fields at Bicentennial Park, but parks employees take care of the field prep.
West said he doesn’t think softball teams would have a problem with the city charging a usage fee for tournaments, as long as the city gets the fields ready.
The Energy Capital Sports Complex was built to fill a need in the community, West said. Now, the demand for the facility has grown to where there’s just not enough fields to go around.
“When we’re short on fields, someone’s going to suffer,” West said, adding that before the sports complex was built, it was the softball players who suffered.
“If we get four more fields built, we won’t have scheduling issues for 10 to 12 years,” he said.
Softball has been a sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming since 2021. The state high school softball tournament has been held in Gillette for all three years, and all three years a team from Gillette has taken home the title.
“If we build four more fields, it will never go anywhere else,” West said.
