Aleasha Villeme pins a tag containing the quilter’s information on a quilt before hanging it on display Friday morning at Cam-plex. This year’s North East Wyoming Quilt Show begins Saturday and runs through Sunday.
Hundreds of vibrant, unique and beautiful handmade quilts from regional quilters are currently in the process of filling up the Wyoming Center expo floor, as the 39th annual North East Wyoming Quilt Show gears up for this weekend's showing.
As of Friday morning, Aimee Conner, who heads the tedious process of setting up the show stated they had about 240 quilts so far, but expects more to be submitted throughout the day. Last year's quilt total hit 295, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.