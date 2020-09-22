The Campbell County Public Library will be showing “The Public” starring Emilo Estavez, Alec Baldwin and Jena Malone from 1:30-4 p.m. on Movie Day this Sunday.
Movie Day is free to attend and made possible by the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
