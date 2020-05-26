Berlyn Garlyn, 9, waves a flag in the wind as she and her family place flags on the graves of veterans at Mt Pisgah Cemetery at sunrise for Memorial Day on Monday. Nearly 100 community members came out during the early morning hours to place approximately 980 flags on graves throughout the cemetery.
Members of the VFW Post 7756 gaze up at the American flag flying at half-mast as community members joined them in the parking lot of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery the morning of Memorial Day to pay tribute to veterans.
Berlyn Garlyn, 9, waves a flag in the wind as she and her family place flags on the graves of veterans at Mt Pisgah Cemetery at sunrise for Memorial Day on Monday. Nearly 100 community members came out during the early morning hours to place approximately 980 flags on graves throughout the cemetery.
Members of the VFW Post 7756 gaze up at the American flag flying at half-mast as community members joined them in the parking lot of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery the morning of Memorial Day to pay tribute to veterans.
As the early morning light filtered through the budding spring trees at Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Monday morning, nearly 100 people slowly walked through the rows of grave markers, hands full of miniature American flags.
For many, it's become a tradition to place flags at the graves of local veterans on the morning of Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.